Carl Brister’s Love + Unity Fest Sends The Greatest Message of All: Love
The Love + Unity Fest inspires unity in the community for the 6th year; Launches scholarship and honors music legend Dionne Warwick.
When the community supports the artists, the artists will be even more inclined to support the community”WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the sixth year in a row, West Orange singer, songwriter and recording artist Carl Brister is hosting a music festival that inspires unity in the community through music, dance and love. The Love + Unity Fest started as a way to bring people together following the deaths of Eric Garner, Alton Sterling, and Philando Castille and has evolved as a way to share wonderful music and information on how people can get more involved in their community.
Featuring a diverse lineup of artists, the Love + Unity Fest is free for everyone. Some of the artists include:
• R&B / Pop Recording Artist Carl Brister • Jazz/Blues singer Lynette Sheard
• Latin singer Nestor Martinez • Opera Singer Alison Bolshoi
• Hip-Hop Violinist Bri Blvck • Rapper Samad SaVage
• Classic Rock singer John Anthony • House Music artist Viola Sykes
• Youth Performances • Guest DJ’s and more
Carl Brister’s Love + Unity Fest is presented by Music Village, a New Jersey Non-Profit founded by Brister in 2019, in partnership with The West Orange Board of Education, The Township Of West Orange, The Human Relations Commission, and The West Orange Downtown Alliance.
A special virtual tribute to music legend Dionne Warwick is planned in honor of her artistry and global community service. Music Village will also launch its Artist Community Alliance Scholarship to help aspiring artists and musicians. CEO & Founder Carl Brister adds “When the community supports the artists, the artists will be more inclined to give back to the community.” The West Orange Department of Health will also be on-site at the festival to schedule and provide free Covid-19 vaccinations.
Carl Brister’s Love + Unity Fest will take place on Saturday, 9/25/2021 at Thomas Edison Field, 75 William Street, West Orange, NJ from 12 pm-6 pm. A Kick-Off event will be held on Monday, September 20th, at Four City Brewery, 55 Essex Ave., Orange, NJ 07050
