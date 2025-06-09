Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,994 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2003163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2025 at approximately 1155 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Southbound MM 26.8, Randolph

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Cruelty to a child

 

ACCUSED: Summer Wallin                                           

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on I 89 Southbound in the area of mile marker 26.8, in the town of Randolph, Orange County. A vehicle was observed traveling 96 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone and a traffic stop was conducted. The operator was identified as Summer Wallin (24). Investigation determined that at the time of the offense, Wallin was operating her vehicle with two young children in the rear passenger seats of the vehicle. Wallin was issued a criminal citation for Excessive Speed, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1097 and Cruelty to a child, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1304. Wallin was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speed on the interstate, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1004. Wallin was released from the scene with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed, Cruelty to a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more