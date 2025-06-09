Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed, Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2003163
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/08/2025 at approximately 1155 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Southbound MM 26.8, Randolph
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Summer Wallin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on I 89 Southbound in the area of mile marker 26.8, in the town of Randolph, Orange County. A vehicle was observed traveling 96 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone and a traffic stop was conducted. The operator was identified as Summer Wallin (24). Investigation determined that at the time of the offense, Wallin was operating her vehicle with two young children in the rear passenger seats of the vehicle. Wallin was issued a criminal citation for Excessive Speed, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1097 and Cruelty to a child, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1304. Wallin was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speed on the interstate, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1004. Wallin was released from the scene with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
