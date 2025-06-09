Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2003163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2025 at approximately 1155 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Southbound MM 26.8, Randolph

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Summer Wallin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on I 89 Southbound in the area of mile marker 26.8, in the town of Randolph, Orange County. A vehicle was observed traveling 96 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone and a traffic stop was conducted. The operator was identified as Summer Wallin (24). Investigation determined that at the time of the offense, Wallin was operating her vehicle with two young children in the rear passenger seats of the vehicle. Wallin was issued a criminal citation for Excessive Speed, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1097 and Cruelty to a child, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1304. Wallin was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speed on the interstate, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1004. Wallin was released from the scene with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933