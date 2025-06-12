Fiduciary Fraser Allport Publishes Special Report on Retiring from Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan

Submit Release
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiduciary Fraser Allport Releases Special Report on Florida Retirement System DROP Exit Strategies and IRA Rollovers

Fraser Allport, an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® and Certified Estate Planner™, announces the publication of his special report providing guidance on the Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) for participants of the Florida Retirement System (FRS). The report specifically addresses exit strategies and IRA rollover options for FRS DROP retirees.

The special report outlines the three primary options available to DROP participants upon retirement:

1. Full lump-sum payout (with mandatory 20% federal tax withholding).
2. Complete rollover to a tax-deferred Self-Directed IRA.
3. Partial payout combined with an IRA rollover.

Fraser Allport emphasizes the importance of timely and informed decision-making regarding DROP lump-sum distributions, highlighting considerations such as tax implications, IRA management, Social Security planning, and Medicare enrollment. His report provides actionable insights to help retirees navigate complex retirement planning processes.

"Effective retirement planning allows DROP participants the opportunity to optimize their retirement income and manage their tax liabilities appropriately," Allport said.

Fraser Allport offers complimentary consultations via phone, video conferencing, or in-person meetings to assist DROP participants in understanding their retirement options, including IRA rollovers, Medicare, Social Security, estate planning, and maximizing unused leave benefits.

About Fraser Allport:

Fraser Allport is the founder of The Total Advisor, LLC™, specializing in comprehensive financial planning services, including retirement, income tax strategies, Social Security, Medicare, estate planning, and long-term care solutions. With over 43 years of experience, Allport serves clients across Florida and is licensed to do business in all 50 states.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

Fraser Allport
Email: [retirement@fraserallport.com](mailto:retirement@fraserallport.com)
Website: [www.fraserallport.com](http://www.fraserallport.com)
Daytona Beach Office: 386.882.6256

Additional Resources:

* DROP Lump Sum Distribution Information: [http://bit.ly/4405lO2](http://bit.ly/4405lO2)
* Social Security Administration: [https://www.ssa.gov/](https://www.ssa.gov/)
* Medicare: [https://www.medicare.gov/](https://www.medicare.gov/)
* FRS DROP Program Overview: [https://www.dms.myflorida.com/workforce\_operations/retirement/members/deferred\_retirement\_option\_program\_Drop](https://www.dms.myflorida.com/workforce_operations/retirement/members/deferred_retirement_option_program_Drop)

Fraser L Allport
The Total Advisor, LLC
+1 386-882-6256
Legal Disclaimer:

