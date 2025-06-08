B-roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Marches in the 68th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Earlier today, Governor Hochul marched in the 68th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Good morning, everyone. Buenos Dias. What a fabulous day to celebrate Puerto Rican culture, history and our people at the 68th annual National Puerto Rican Day parade. So proud to be the Governor of a state that has over one million people of Puerto Rican descent, especially the 600,000 right here in New York City.

And I'm really proud to say that we're going to continue investing in the great culture of the traditions. And I'm proud to announce $9 million of investment today, $7 million for the Hispanic Cultural Center in my hometown of Buffalo, New York. And $2 million right here in New York City for the Hispanic Library and Cultural Center. So, we are committed to continuing the great traditions that have defined this culture and how vibrant the businesses are, the people who are so hardworking, who came here for a better life, brought their families, and we are part of Puerto Rico now and forever.

So I just want to help everyone have a great parade — looking forward to marching. Joined by many elected officials here today — our great Minority Leader of the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer joined us. We have Adriano Espaillat fighting the good fight in Washington every day and looking forward to hearing from them as well.