Landmarks to be Lit Orange to End Gender-Based Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York’s participation in the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence global campaign with the 2025 theme UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls. Each year, the 16 Days of Activism campaign begins on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.

“On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, we commit ourselves to building a New York where every woman and girl is safe, valued and empowered,” Governor Hochul said. “This is not just a day of awareness – it’s a call to action. We will continue to strengthen protections, expand resources and stand with survivors as we work toward a future free from violence and full of dignity and justice for all.”

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has established first-in-the-nation laws to keep people safe online, including outlawing AI-generated child sexual abuse, and requiring safeguards for AI companion systems. Last year, Governor Hochul signed the SAFE for Kids Act and the New York Child Data Privacy Act. In 2024, she signed the AI Deceptive Practices Act. As part of Governor Hochul’s Safeguard Teens from Online Sexual Exploitation initiative, the Governor directed the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) with creating training resources around technology-facilitated abuse and a public awareness campaign to raise awareness about digital dangers.

OPDV has launched the Power Down Speak Up campaign, encouraging youth to be proactive in protecting themselves and others from online abuse, and raising awareness among parents, educators, and law enforcement professionals. OPDV also hosted “Digital Threats, Real Harm: Empowering and Protecting Youth in the Digital Age,” a summit that convened parents and other caregivers, educators, law enforcement agencies, and youth-based community groups to learn about the nature and impacts of technology-facilitated gender-based violence on youth, and improve their ability to recognize, respond and support youth in these circumstances.

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “As technology has advanced, so have the ways people who cause harm and target their victims. Abuse is not always physical. 16 Days of Activism is a great way to take a little time to learn about technology-facilitated abuse and the increased risks it poses for women and young people. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for always championing the safety of women, children, and all New Yorkers, both on and offline.”

New York State Division of Human Rights Commissioner Denise M. Miranda, Esq. said, “New York State continues to lead the nation in the fight against discrimination, hate and bias. Under our Human Rights Law, New Yorkers have some of the most robust civil rights protections anywhere in our country—which includes domestic and gender-based violence status protections. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is proving yet again that we are at the forefront of protecting human rights and are dedicated to protecting the communities that need us most.”

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Survivors today face challenges that didn’t exist a decade ago, including new forms of harassment and intimidation online. The 16 Days of Activism is an important reminder that safety must extend into every space where harm can occur. OVS is committed to supporting the organizations that help survivors rebuild, with Governor Hochul’s leadership guiding this work.”

To mark 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence Against Women, OPDV will share resources and information, highlight statewide initiatives that protect victims and survivors, and detail 16 ways for New Yorkers to take action and join the fight against gender-based violence. New Yorkers are encouraged to follow OPDV on social media: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

On Tuesday, November 25, Landmarks that will be lit for International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women include:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Moynihan Train Hall

The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence is the country’s only Cabinet-level executive state agency dedicated to the issue of gender-based violence.

The State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available 24/7: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text) or @opdv.ny.gov (chat). The New York State Office of Victim Services funds and supports more than 200 programs across the state that provide confidential, free services to victims and survivors of crime, including crisis counseling, therapy, emergency shelter, civil legal assistance, case management, advocacy and more. Visit ovs.ny.gov/connect to locate a program.