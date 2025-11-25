Governor Hochul Announces More Than 8 Million Inflation Refund Checks Have Been Mailed Out in Time for Thanksgiving Holiday

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 8.2 million checks have now been mailed to eligible New Yorkers under the state’s first-ever Inflation Refund Check program.

“Today marks the day that over 8.2 million inflation refund checks have been mailed out, putting money back into the pockets of individuals across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “We followed through on our commitment to deliver meaningful relief to hard-working New Yorkers, and will continue, every day, to look for additional opportunities to deal with the nation’s ongoing affordability challenge.”