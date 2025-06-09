Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Set For 9.1% Growth, Reaching $4.91 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive charge air cooler market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. The sector saw steep gains from $3.16 billion in 2024, with projections to surge to $3.47 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. These landmark strides in the historic period owe a great deal to stricter emission norms, improved engine performance, rising demand for enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, as well as shifts in consumer preferences and driving habits.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size?

As we gaze into the crystal ball projecting market trends in the years ahead, the view is optimistic. Market size for the automotive charge air cooler sector is expected to sustain its impressive growth trajectory, soaring to a record $4.91 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Key propellers of growth in this forecast period encompass increased uptake of hybrid powertrains, integration of advanced cooling technologies, expansion in the electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles segment, and a growing emphasis on thermal management for electric vehicles EVs.

What Is Propelling The Growth Of The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Going Forward?

Taking a closer view, the market can look forward to significant contributions from the commercial vehicles segment. These vehicles, primarily designed and used for transporting goods, passengers or to carry out specialized tasks for economic purposes, have a significant impact on market trends. Automotive charge air coolers play a pivotal role in these vehicles by enhancing combustion efficiency and optimizing engine performance. This is achieved by cooling the compressed air before it enters the engine, ensuring increased power output and fuel efficiency.

Who Are The Industry Giants Steering This Steady Growth?

Steering the market are major companies such as Banco Products Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Delphi Technologies plc, Denso Corporation, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Modine Manufacturing Company, Valeo SA, Vestas Aircoil AS, MAHLE GmbH, Hanon Systems Corporation, C G & J Inc., T RAD Co. Ltd., Magneti Marelli SpA, Robert Bosch GmbH.

What New Trends Are Emerging In The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market?

Emerging trends in the industry highlight a focus by companies on a high-performance engine implementation to boost fuel consumption. Here's a spotlight on one such innovation: in June 2022, Australia-based Conflux Technology launched the 3D printed Water Charge Air Cooler, specifically designed to cool the air entering the turbochargers used in specific car engines. The use of 3D printing technology allows the company to optimize both the weight and performance of the device, enabling it to fit seamlessly into the existing designs of premium automotive manufacturers.

What Are The Factors Influencing The Growth Of The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market?

In an attempt to understand the market better, let's take a look at the segmentation in the automotive charge air cooler market report:

1 By Type: Air-Cooled, Liquid-Cooled

2 By Design: Tube & Fin, Bar & Plate

3 By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel

4 By Vehicle: PC, LCV, Truck, Bus

Subsegments:

1 By Air-Cooled: Front Mount Air Coolers, Top Mount Air Coolers, Side Mount Air Coolers

2 By Liquid-Cooled: Integrated Liquid Coolers, Separate Liquid Coolers, Intercooler With Heat Exchanger

What Is The Geographical Breakdown Of The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market?

Geographical insights suggest that Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive charge air cooler market in 2024, with North America projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

