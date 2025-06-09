Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive chassis dynamometer market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $0.21 billion in 2024 to $0.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 2.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased urbanization and congestion in cities, rising consumer awareness, rise in disposable income, and strong economic growth in emerging markets.

How Has The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Grown In Recent Years And What Is Its Future Outlook?

Projecting forward, the automotive chassis dynamometer market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.25 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising population density, increasing use of automation and digitalization in rolling stock, sustainable energy integration, increased connectivity and IoT integration.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market?

The increasing manufacturing of automobiles is expected to drive the automotive chassis dynamometer market in the forecast period. Automotive chassis dynamometers are used in vehicles to measure torque and are also used to analyze various suspension problems, environmental performance, emission performance, and overall vehicle performance. The increasing automobiles manufacturing is expected to generate high demand for this test equipment.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market?

Major companies operating in the automotive chassis dynamometer market growth include Mustang Dynamometer, Ono Sokki Co. Ltd., Sierra Instruments Inc., Rototest Ab, Saj Test Plant Pvt Ltd., Kratzer Automation AG, Horiba Ltd., Meidensha Corporation, Taylor Dynamometer Inc., Power Test Inc., Dyno Dynamics, Dynapack Asia Group.

What Are The Current Trends Shaping The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market?

Mobile and portable chassis dynamometers are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive chassis dynamometer market. Portable dynamometers allow users to perform environmental testing under real-world conditions and serve as an economical alternative to their sophisticated, in-house, testing facilities.

How Is The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Segmented?

The automotive chassis dynamometer market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product Type: Single Roller, Multi Roller

2 By Drive Type: All Wheel Drive Dyno, Two Wheel Drive Dyno

3 By Application: Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Racing Vehicle

Subsegments:

1 By Single Roller: Direct Drive Single Roller, Indirect Drive Single Roller

2 By Multi Roller: Two Roller, Four Roller, Six Roller

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive chassis dynamometer market in 2024. The regions covered in the automotive chassis dynamometer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

