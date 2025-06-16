EHP Inc. Expands National Reach with Scalable, Compliance-Focused Employee Reimbursement Platform

Mardy Gould

EHP Inc., led by Mardy Gould, helps employers reduce payroll taxes and improve wellness access through a fully compliant reimbursement platform.

We built this with grit, not gimmicks. The same team that started it is still here making it stronger.” — Mardy Gould

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHP Inc., also known as “The Employer’s Choice,” today announced significant national growth as its tax-compliant employee reimbursement platform gains widespread adoption. The company, led by Managing Partner Mardy Gould , continues to help employers reduce payroll tax burdens while improving access to wellness and virtual care services for employees—without disrupting existing health plans.With over 27,000 public sector employees enrolled and more than 10,000 active affiliate professionals, EHP Inc. is fast becoming a go-to solution for employers looking to control benefit costs without sacrificing compliance or employee value.“We’ve built a platform grounded in tax law and tested it in real-world payroll environments,” said Mardy Gould, Managing Partner of EHP Inc. “Employers are seeking defensible strategies, not shortcuts—and that’s exactly what EHP delivers.”A Modern, Compliant Approach to Employee BenefitsEHP Inc. offers a structured, self-insured medical expense reimbursement plan (SIMERP) that enables employers to reduce payroll tax liabilities while reimbursing employees for qualified wellness expenses on a tax-free basis. The platform is based on existing IRS codes (Sections 125, 105(b), and 213(d)), and does not involve selling insurance or replacing major medical plans.Each employer implementation includes:A formal ERISA-compliant plan documentIndependent legal opinion lettersThird-party substantiation of qualifying wellness activityOptional audit defense coverage (up to $1 million)Payroll integration support, including mock payroll testingMost employers see $650–$750 per employee per year in FICA tax savings, with zero disruption to their current benefit structure.Leadership and Vision from Mardy GouldMardy Gould, Managing Partner of EHP Inc., developed the SIMERP model after years of working with payroll, benefits, and compliance professionals across the country. His goal was to create a legally sound platform that could deliver real savings to employers while increasing preventative care access for employees.“Too many benefit models rely on gray areas or aggressive marketing,” said Gould. “We built EHP to survive audits, not just pitch decks. It’s designed for transparency, documentation, and repeatable savings.”Gould’s leadership has earned EHP recognition across both private and public sectors as a scalable, audit-ready solution that balances innovation with regulatory rigor.Scalable Affiliate Network Backed by Real ToolsEHP Inc. also supports a national affiliate network of over 10,000 independent professionals—including accountants, consultants, payroll firms, and benefit advisors. The model allows professionals to offer EHP’s reimbursement solution to employers without the need for an insurance license.Affiliate platform features include:Per-employee-per-month (PEPM) residual incomeTiered overrides for growing partner firmsReal-time savings calculators based on employer census dataLive dashboards to track commissions and enrollmentsWeekly compliance training and onboarding SOPsAll commissions are paid and logged through Tipalti, ensuring transparency and proper reporting.Investing in Technology and IntegrationEHP is currently rolling out a proprietary Admin Panel, giving employers and affiliates access to:Real-time payroll tax savings analyticsCompliance logs and substantiation trackingSecure commission reporting and document managementThe company is also expanding integrations with major payroll providers, including ADP, Paychex, and Gusto, to support streamlined onboarding and automation.What’s Next for EHP Inc.With its foundation built on compliance, savings, and operational clarity, EHP Inc. is preparing for continued expansion through:White-label opportunities for TPAs and benefit firmsDeeper virtual care and wellness service partnershipsState-specific employer tax optimization guidesExpanded education and training tools for affiliates“We’re focused on depth now,” added Gould. “We’ve proven the model works—now it’s about giving our partners and clients the tools to scale it safely and smartly.”About Mardy GouldMardy Gould is the Managing Partner of EHP Inc., a national employee benefit and tax strategy firm based in Jacksonville, Florida. Known for his operational expertise and focus on compliance-first benefit structures, Gould designed and leads the platform behind EHP’s success. He works directly with public institutions, private companies, and professionals nationwide to help them implement defensible, IRS-aligned reimbursement models.About EHP Inc.EHP Inc., known as “The Employer’s Choice,” provides tax-compliant employee reimbursement solutions that help employers reduce payroll tax burdens while enhancing employee wellness benefits. The company supports employers in all 50 states, including public agencies and a national affiliate partner network.Learn more at: www.getehp.com

