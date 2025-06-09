Thinkstack Debuts Native Arabic AI Chatbot to Serve Growing MENA Market

Deploy native Arabic AI agents in 5 minutes. No English translation or reformatting; just localized training and human-like conversations.

Mediocre shouldn’t be the standard for how tech handles language. We’re building systems that speak like people do; not just translate but connect.” — Rajesh Bhattacharjee, CEO & Co-founder, Thinkstack

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses across the Middle East and North Africa accelerate digital transformation, a persistent challenge remains: AI systems still struggle to handle Arabic natively. Most platforms default to English, treating Arabic as a translation problem; an approach that often strips conversations of tone, context, and clarity.Thinkstack, a global AI automation company, has introduced a new chatbot engine designed to shift that paradigm. Built from the ground up for Arabic, the company’s latest release enables businesses to train support agents directly in Arabic without converting content to English first.In typical workflows, business teams must reformat Arabic content to suit English-based AI engines. These workarounds lead to delays, misalignment in tone, and user experiences that feel disjointed. Even after deployment, chatbot responses are often translated back into Arabic using generic models, leaving conversations sounding robotic or overly formal.Thinkstack’s new system bypasses this entire loop. Its Arabic AI chatbot can be trained using Arabic-native content such as scripts, customer policies, and internal workflows, allowing for faster deployment and more accurate communication. Its natural language processing (NLP) engine understands the structure and nuance of Arabic without relying on back-and-forth translation.The platform also supports right-to-left (RTL) text layout and regional dialect awareness. This ensures messages not only display correctly across devices but also reflect the local tone of voice. From Modern Standard Arabic to Gulf and Maghrebi variants, the chatbot adapts dynamically based on user input.Beyond language fidelity, the release addresses longstanding UX concerns in Arabic digital interfaces. Common issues such as broken punctuation, misaligned lines, and collapsed layouts have been resolved through RTL-compliant design infrastructure. The system also ensures cross-channel clarity across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and enterprise websites, allowing for consistent conversation flow, regardless of device or platform.For enterprise teams, deployment is straightforward. The system works through Thinkstack’s no-code interface, allowing teams to create, manage, and update conversational flows without technical overhead. The platform includes built-in analytics and integrates with CRM systems to support lead capture, case handling, and service automation.In line with enterprise standards, Thinkstack’s solution is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant and supports secure deployment across private cloud environments, including Microsoft Azure.With Arabic spoken by more than 420 million people globally, the need for culturally aware AI systems has never been more pressing. Thinkstack’s latest release is positioned as an infrastructure shift, moving from translated interaction to native engagement.About ThinkstackThinkstack is an AI-powered SaaS platform focused on transforming business operations through intelligent automation. By integrating next-generation AI tools into enterprise workflows, Thinkstack helps organizations improve customer engagement, optimize operational efficiency, and drive scale across global markets. Live demos and instant hands-on access are now available through the Thinkstack platform

