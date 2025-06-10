CineLog Pro Launches iOS Beta - A New Era of Productivity for Filmmakers Begins

CineLog Pro is a sleek, modern filmmaking app, shown here in action, designed to help filmmakers plan, organize, and track every detail from pre to post. CineLog Pro’s Shot screen shows how filmmakers can visually plan each shot, complete with composition notes, camera movement, and reference images, all in one place. CineLog Pro makes setup fast with CSV import, upload your existing scenes and shots using a simple template to instantly build out your project timeline.

Streamline your film projects from prep to post - CineLog Pro launches iOS beta and invites filmmakers to join early and shape the future of the app.

We built CineLog Pro to give filmmakers a faster, cleaner way to stay organized and creative through every phase of production.” — Corey Allen, Founder & Cinematographer

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CineLog Pro , a streamlined app built by filmmakers for filmmakers, is now available in beta for iOS, with Android and Web versions launching later this month. Designed to support the entire filmmaking process, from pre-production to post, CineLog Pro empowers directors, cinematographers, and production teams to plan, organize, and execute their creative vision with clarity and speed.CineLog Pro was created to help filmmakers stay productive on set, stay aligned with their team, and stay focused on the work that matters most. Whether you’re planning a shot list, tracking gear, organizing production notes, or referencing visual styles, CineLog Pro keeps everything in one place and in sync.“We built CineLog Pro because we were tired of cobbling together tools that weren’t made for the way filmmakers actually work,” says Corey Allen , founder and cinematographer. “This isn’t a bloated studio suite. It’s a fast, powerful workspace that helps indie creators stay sharp and efficient through every phase of the process.”Key Features in Beta:• Visual shot planning and camera setup logs• Location and gear tracking• Project organization by scene, shoot day, or unit• Collaborative tools to keep departments alignedAs CineLog Pro prepares for its full public launch, the team is actively inviting filmmakers to join the beta testing group. Participants will gain early access to new features, provide valuable feedback, and help shape a tool built specifically for real-world production needs.Interested filmmakers can sign up to test the beta at cinelogapp.com/beta Android and Web versions are scheduled to roll out before the end of the month, with full cross-platform syncing and additional tools already in development.About CineLog Pro:CineLog Pro is a modern production toolkit built for directors, cinematographers, and production teams who need a smarter way to plan, shoot, and deliver great work. Built with real set experience in mind, the platform was developed by working filmmakers for the modern creative workflow.

