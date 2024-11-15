Canaan Cox Delivers Holiday Cheer With "Holly Jolly Christmas" Cover, Set For Release November 15th

Canaan Cox Holly Jolly Christmas Artwork Canaan Cox Canaan Cox Holly Jolly Christmas Music Video Behind the Scenes

Christmas songs are always so fun to do as you can take them in so many ways during production.” — Canaan Cox

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising country star Canaan Cox is back to bring extra joy this holiday season with his upcoming release, a fresh, upbeat rendition of “Holly Jolly Christmas.” Set to launch on November 15th, Canaan’s spirited cover of the holiday classic combines his signature blend of country, pop, and R&B, creating an energetic vibe that’s sure to get listeners in the festive mood. Accompanying the single is a brand-new music video , packed with holiday cheer, capturing the spirit of the season and offering fans a peek into his world.Canaan's unique production style infuses “Holly Jolly Christmas” with a twist, giving fans a playful take on the traditional tune. Known for his dynamic vocals and innovative production, Canaan shared his creative approach to reimagining this beloved Christmas classic: “Christmas songs are always so fun to do as you can take them in so many ways during production. We really tried to make each few measures, their own little landscape to keep the listener engaged but also, for fun.”From feel-good melodies to a music video that captures the festive vibe with playful scenes and nostalgic nods to classic holiday memories, “Holly Jolly Christmas” promises to be a stand-out addition to this year’s holiday playlist.This release follows a successful year for Canaan, who has continued to make waves with his genre-blending approach and heartfelt lyrics. As he puts his unique stamp on the holiday season, Cox proves he’s here to stay—not only as a talented artist but as one who brings warmth and originality to everything he creates.Mark your calendars for November 15th and get ready to celebrate the season with Canaan Cox’s "Holly Jolly Christmas," a track that’s destined to become a holiday favorite!Cox is also slated for another round of tour dates to start 2025 with shows already announced for the US, Canada, and The UK.

Holly Jolly Christmas Official Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.