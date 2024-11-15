Canaan Cox Delivers Holiday Cheer With "Holly Jolly Christmas" Cover, Set For Release November 15th

Canaan Cox Holly Jolly Christmas Artwork © Corey Allen

Canaan Cox Holly Jolly Christmas Artwork

Canaan Cox Holly Jolly Christmas Photo © Corey Allen

Canaan Cox

Canaan Cox Holly Jolly Christmas Music Video Behind the Scenes

Christmas songs are always so fun to do as you can take them in so many ways during production.”
— Canaan Cox
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising country star Canaan Cox is back to bring extra joy this holiday season with his upcoming release, a fresh, upbeat rendition of “Holly Jolly Christmas.” Set to launch on November 15th, Canaan’s spirited cover of the holiday classic combines his signature blend of country, pop, and R&B, creating an energetic vibe that’s sure to get listeners in the festive mood. Accompanying the single is a brand-new music video, packed with holiday cheer, capturing the spirit of the season and offering fans a peek into his world.

Canaan's unique production style infuses “Holly Jolly Christmas” with a twist, giving fans a playful take on the traditional tune. Known for his dynamic vocals and innovative production, Canaan shared his creative approach to reimagining this beloved Christmas classic: “Christmas songs are always so fun to do as you can take them in so many ways during production. We really tried to make each few measures, their own little landscape to keep the listener engaged but also, for fun.”

From feel-good melodies to a music video that captures the festive vibe with playful scenes and nostalgic nods to classic holiday memories, “Holly Jolly Christmas” promises to be a stand-out addition to this year’s holiday playlist.

This release follows a successful year for Canaan, who has continued to make waves with his genre-blending approach and heartfelt lyrics. As he puts his unique stamp on the holiday season, Cox proves he’s here to stay—not only as a talented artist but as one who brings warmth and originality to everything he creates.

Mark your calendars for November 15th and get ready to celebrate the season with Canaan Cox’s "Holly Jolly Christmas," a track that’s destined to become a holiday favorite!

Cox is also slated for another round of tour dates to start 2025 with shows already announced for the US, Canada, and The UK.

Corey Allen
Neon Media Co.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Holly Jolly Christmas Official Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Canaan Cox Delivers Holiday Cheer With "Holly Jolly Christmas" Cover, Set For Release November 15th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Corey Allen
Neon Media Co.
Company/Organization
Neon Media Co.
PO Box 12151
Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129
United States
+1 615-275-5673
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Canaan Cox Delivers Holiday Cheer With "Holly Jolly Christmas" Cover, Set For Release November 15th
Nashville Filmmakers of Clone Cops Now Available for Interviews and Appearances
Clone Cops Sells Out Nashville Film Festival Screening
View All Stories From This Author