Built by a long-standing team, EHP Inc. helps employers cut payroll tax liability and expand care access through a compliant, proven structure.

We built this with people who believed in the mission before anyone else. They’re still here—and that’s why it works.” — Mardy Gould

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHP Inc., led by Co-Founder and Managing Director Mardy Gould , credits its founding team for building a durable, compliant, and employer-friendly alternative to traditional benefits systemsIn a benefits industry full of complexity and churn, Mardy Gould and his founding team at EHP Inc. have built something radically different: a tax-advantaged, compliance-driven healthcare model that actually works — and that employers trust. Branded as “The Employer’s Choice,” EHP Inc. is proving that longevity, legal structure, and team culture still win in a sector plagued by short-term plays and regulatory landmines.What sets EHP Inc. apart? It wasn’t built by investors, marketers, or opportunists. It was built from the ground up by a core team still in place today — the same team that writes the compliance procedures, manages the partner network, and leads public sector rollouts.“I’m fortunate to be in the captain’s seat,” said Mardy Gould, Co-Founder and Managing Director of EHP Inc., “but this isn’t a one-man operation. This company was built by people who stayed when it was hard — and that’s why we’re winning now.”EHP Inc.: A Team-Built, Tax-Saving Engine for EmployersEHP Inc. – The Employer’s Choice – delivers a fully vetted benefits platform rooted in IRS Sections 125, 105, and 213(d). The model enables businesses to reduce payroll tax liability by an average of $650–$750 per employee annually, while simultaneously increasing access to meaningful care: virtual visits, advocacy services, and wellness benefits.Employers don’t have to change health insurance or cut wages. The program works alongside existing plans and integrates directly into payroll, offering a seamless experience that preserves benefit stability while unlocking significant financial savings.The legal structure behind EHP Inc. has been vetted by independent ERISA counsel, IRS-aligned tax attorneys, and third-party auditors. From day one, Mardy Gould and his co-founders prioritized compliance and operational durability, rejecting the shortcuts that caused many “wellness plan” competitors to collapse under regulatory pressure.Mardy Gould Leads EHP Inc.’s Growth with Core Team Still IntactWhile most startups cycle through leadership and staff in the first few years, EHP Inc. has maintained a unique level of internal consistency. Everyone in a key leadership or operations role today was part of the company’s original development cycle. That stability allows for efficient scaling, client trust, and a deeper level of compliance oversight.“What makes EHP Inc. The Employer’s Choice isn’t just the model — it’s the team behind it,” said Mardy Gould. “We’ve built something that’s sustainable because it’s rooted in shared experience, legal precision, and real execution.”This founding-team structure has been instrumental in delivering on high-volume deployments, including a recent public sector rollout involving 27,000+ employees across 300+ government locations. Unlike experimental pilots, this was a full-scale implementation—with real payroll integration, digital education, compliance reporting, and ongoing support.The Employer’s Choice for Affiliate PartnersAnother major reason EHP Inc. has gained national momentum is its Affiliate Portal and structured commission model, which supports over 10,000 active affiliates across the U.S. These affiliates range from licensed brokers to independent consultants and gig-economy professionals looking to build long-term, passive income.EHP Inc.’s Affiliate Portal includes:- Live commission dashboards- Transparent downline management tools- Automated proposal templates and case submission- Access to verified sales assets and compliance documentation- Weekly live training and onboarding from EHP Inc.’s teamUnlike MLM-style schemes, Mardy Gould and the leadership team made it clear early on: affiliates would be supported, trained, and empowered — not sold empty hype.“We didn’t just build a product. We built a real business opportunity,” said Mardy Gould. “That’s why partners stay. And that’s why they refer others. The model works, and the infrastructure backs it up.”Compliance-First Model, Powered by AICentral to EHP Inc.’s credibility is its AI-driven compliance infrastructure, which audits everything from partner outreach to client-facing documents. This technology ensures alignment with IRS regulations, ERISA guidelines, and HIPAA standards — an area where many competitor programs have failed.Built in-house, the system monitors payroll files, benefit elections, enrollment materials, and affiliate activity — flagging any issues before they become liabilities. Mardy Gould calls it “compliance as an operating system,” and credits the system with helping the firm win public contracts and high-trust private employer clients.The Results: Why EHP Inc. Is “The Employer’s Choice”EHP Inc. isn’t a new idea packaged in buzzwords. It’s a legally compliant, tax-advantaged structure — powered by a team that’s been executing it since day one. Employers benefit from real savings. Employees gain access to real care. Partners gain a platform they can build around.And the brand? “The Employer’s Choice” isn’t just a slogan. It reflects how employers, government entities, and partners view the company compared to traditional carriers or gimmick-based wellness programs.“Most of what’s being pitched to employers today is either outdated or unverified,” said Mardy Gould. “EHP Inc. works because it’s structured, it’s compliant, and it’s been built and tested by the same team for years. We’re not trying to be trendy—we’re trying to be effective. That’s what makes us The Employer’s Choice.”About EHP Inc.EHP Inc. – The Employer’s Choice – is a national employer solutions firm helping companies reduce payroll tax liability while increasing employee access to care. The model leverages IRS-compliant structures under Sections 125, 105, and 213(d), allowing for scalable, tax-advantaged benefits without disrupting existing insurance.Led by Co-Founder and Managing Director Mardy Gould, and supported by the same founding team that launched the program, EHP Inc. serves public and private employers, manages a 10,000+ affiliate network, and operates with a built-in AI-powered compliance infrastructure.Website: www.getehp.com

