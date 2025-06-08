Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau requires operators to properly handle the 3G network shutdown

MACAU, June 8 - To facilitate the 3G network shutdown, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau(CTT) has held multiple rounds of meetings with operators, urging them to develop plans to ensure a smooth transition for 3G users to 4G or 5G services. Operators have published announcements via radio, dedicated webpages, and social media, and have also sent SMS reminders to users to check their phone or device compatibility. Overall, the network transition has been orderly.

However, CTT takes very seriously recent reports from residents that after the 3G shutdown by a specific telecom operator, some users experienced communication issues due to phone settings or model compatibility. To ensure a smooth transition, CTT has instructed the operator to take effective measures, including increasing in-store staff and extending business hours, to provide timely support to affected users. CTT will continue to monitor and follow up on the progress of related work.