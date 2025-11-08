72nd Macau Grand Prix officially opens as Tap Seac Square Auto Show attracts fans

MACAU, November 8 - The 72nd Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 13th to 16th. The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) held an opening ceremony at Tap Seac Square today (November 8th). The participating race cars and motorcycles on display plus Grand Prix riders on site attracted many residents and fans to visit the venue, creating a lively atmosphere.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at 3pm today, and guests included: See Lei, Acting President of the Sports Bureau and Coordinator of MGPOC; Chan Chak Mo, Member of the Executive Council and Member of MGPOC; Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the Automobile General Association of Macao – China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of MGPOC; Catherine Kong, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd.; Justin Lu, Vice President of Regional Marketing of MGM; Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and General Manager of Altira Macau and Mocha Clubs of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Porcia Leung, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Corporate Brand and Marketing of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Carol Tai, Vice President of External Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Zoe Zou, Chief Marketing Officer of Resort Marketing of Wynn Macau, Limited; Mok Chi Hang, Vice President of the Sports Bureau and Deputy Coordinator of MGPOC; Andrew Vong, Secretary General of MGPOC; Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; members of MGPOC and Subcommittees; representatives of other sponsors, members of the Sports Committee; and participating riders.

Organized to enable both residents and visitors to experience the excitement of the event, and gain a deeper appreciation of the Grand Prix, the two-day auto show at Tap Seac Square includes an FR race car, as well as many of the cars participating in the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup and motorcycles from the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition.

This year’s Auto Show also incorporates elements of the 15th National Games as well as the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and Special Olympics Games such as photo booths with the Games’ mascots, allowing residents to experience the vibrant atmosphere of this major national sporting event. In addition, the event also features a sales booth for cultural and creative Grand Prix-themed products. The auto show is open from 3pm to 9pm on November 8th, and 10am to 5pm on November 9th.

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix features seven exciting races: Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Formula 4 Race – FIA F4 World Cup; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4); and Macau Roadsport Challenge.

In order to further enhance the atmosphere amongst the Macao community, the MGPOC will set up large screens to broadcast the event in multiple locations, including Senado Square, Iao Hon Market Park, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps District), Taipa Carmo Fair, Amizade Plaza, Leisure Area of Lok Yeong Fa Yuen Building and Tap Seac Square to enable residents and visitors to access information about the Grand Prix through different channels.

In terms of community promotion, a touring exhibition of racing photography is visiting numerous schools across Macao during November, display panels relating information about the Grand Prix and its history. To give the young generation a deeper understanding of the event, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee will again invite local students to watch on site this year, enabling them to experience the thrilling atmosphere of racing first-hand.

In addition, to further promote racing culture and encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix in different ways, the “72nd Macau Grand Prix Photo Competition” will be held, with entries open from November 17th to December 30th.

Further details of the event can be found by visiting the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or via the “Macau GP Macau Grand Prix” mobile application. Official social channels may be found on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.