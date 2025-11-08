CE to lead MSAR Government delegation to attend opening of 15th National Games

MACAU, November 8 - (Macao – 8 November 2025) The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will, on Sunday (9 November), lead a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 15th National Games, held at the Guangdong Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation will include: the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Prosecutor-General, Mr Tong Hio Fong; the Commissioner Against Corruption, Ms Ao Ieong Seong; the Commissioner of Audit, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.

Members of the Organising Committee of the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games will also attend the opening ceremony.

The National Games is the country’s premier and most significant multi-sport event, and is being held from 9 to 21 November. For the first time in the Games’ history the event is being staged jointly by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, a groundbreaking moment. It is beyond a sporting gala: it is a vital platform for integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

While Mr Sam is away from Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak, will be Acting Chief Executive.