Governor Gavin Newsom on speaking out peacefully
The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle.
Don’t give them one.
Never use violence. Speak out peacefully.
Governor Gavin Newsom
