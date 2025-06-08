Governor Gavin Newsom on deploying CHP to Los Angeles

As the federal government conducts chaotic immigration sweeps across the country, the state is deploying additional CHP to maintain safety on Los Angeles highways to keep the peace. It’s not their job to assist in federal immigration enforcement. The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate. That is not the way any civilized country behaves. Governor Gavin Newsom

