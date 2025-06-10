EV Initiative Powers Up New 24/7 Public Charging Hub in San Jose, CA

EV Initiative logo (AC) EV Charger

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Initiative, the Los Angeles-based Charge Port Operator revolutionizing electric vehicle infrastructure across North America, proudly announces the launch of a brand-new public EV charging site at 3315 Almaden Expressway, San Jose, CA 95118.This prime location features 10 high-speed EV charging stations, open 24/7 to residents, commuters, and travelers—another major stride in EV Initiative’s mission to deliver clean, accessible, and profitable electric mobility. “Each charger generates passive income for the owner while delivering 24/7 value to EV drivers and the community,” said Warren Navarro, COO of EV Initiative.⚡ From LA to NorCal: Expansion in Full DriveEV Initiative has earned national attention for its bold work at Mission Hills, home to the first-ever Fractional Ownership Opportunity in EV charging infrastructure —where everyday investors own a stake in the future of mobility.With the opening of this San Jose hub, EV Initiative expands its footprint while reinforcing its core mission: to build a dividend-generating public charging network that benefits both EV drivers and investors alike.🔋 Own a Piece of the EV FutureEV Initiative is more than just a network—it’s a movement. Through our Fractional Ownership Opportunities, we empower individuals to co-own charging infrastructure, share in the revenues, and shape a cleaner transportation future.This isn’t just about plugging in—it’s about buying in.🌎 Learn More, Plug In, and ProfitTo learn more about joining the EV Initiative network or investing in future sites like Mission Hills, visit:📱 Follow us @ev_initiative

