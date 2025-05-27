EV Initiative Launches New 24/7 Public EV Charging Site in Encino, CA

Scan QR Code Now EV Initiative logo

EV Initiative’s commitment to accelerating electric vehicle adoption and bringing fast, reliable charging access to the San Fernando Valley.

This expansion reinforces EV Initiative’s commitment to accelerating electric vehicle adoption and bringing fast, reliable charging access to the San Fernando Valley.” — Warren Navarro, Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Initiative , a Los Angeles-based Charge Port Operator scaling EV charging infrastructure across North America, is proud to announce the opening of a new public EV charging location at 16161 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91436. This new site features 9 public charging stations, available 24/7 to local residents, commuters, and visitors.This expansion reinforces EV Initiative’s commitment to accelerating electric vehicle adoption and bringing fast, reliable charging access to the San Fernando Valley.EV Initiative is Leading the Future of Community-Centered EV ChargingKnown for launching America’s first Community-Owned EV Charging Hub at 15555 San Fernando Mission Blvd. in Mission Hills, EV Initiative gives everyday investors the chance to co-own EV infrastructure and receive semi-annual dividends. The Encino site continues that momentum by increasing access to clean transportation and inclusive ownership opportunities.Join the MovementAs a Charge Port Operator, EV Initiative is building more than stations—we're building a movement. With a network expanding across Los Angeles and beyond, we invite EV drivers, property owners, and investors to join us in enabling the next generation of clean mobility.To learn more or get involved, visit https://evinitiative.com or follow us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.