EV Initiative Launches New 24/7 Public EV Charging Site in Encino, CA
EV Initiative’s commitment to accelerating electric vehicle adoption and bringing fast, reliable charging access to the San Fernando Valley.
This expansion reinforces EV Initiative’s commitment to accelerating electric vehicle adoption and bringing fast, reliable charging access to the San Fernando Valley.
EV Initiative is Leading the Future of Community-Centered EV ChargingKnown for launching America’s first Community-Owned EV Charging Hub at 15555 San Fernando Mission Blvd. in Mission Hills, EV Initiative gives everyday investors the chance to co-own EV infrastructure and receive semi-annual dividends. The Encino site continues that momentum by increasing access to clean transportation and inclusive ownership opportunities.
Join the MovementAs a Charge Port Operator, EV Initiative is building more than stations—we're building a movement. With a network expanding across Los Angeles and beyond, we invite EV drivers, property owners, and investors to join us in enabling the next generation of clean mobility.
To learn more or get involved, visit https://evinitiative.com or follow us
Warren Navarro
EV Initiative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.