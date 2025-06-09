UC Connect Launches Summer Phone Giveaway

For a limited time, UC Connect is including a Free Phone for every new qualified seat. Deliver a summer upgrade with UC Connect and a Phone Refresh.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting June 1st, UC Connect announced a limited-time summer promotion offering Free phones with every qualified order by partnering with top manufacturers. The program aims to support schools, healthcare systems, and small to mid-sized businesses preparing for fall transitions.

UC Connect, and its partner network can register eligible customer orders and receive one free IP phone per qualified seat. A minimum of five seats is required per order, and the offer applies only to new customer orders. Eligible models include the Poly Edge E220, Yealink T34W, and Grandstream GRP2612W, with quantities and models available while supplies last.

What’s the Summer Offer?

From schools and healthcare facilities to retailers and professional offices, organizations everywhere are re-evaluating their communications systems ahead of the fall. This summer, UC Connect is making that transformation easier and more affordable with a free phone per qualified seat.

Program Highlights:

• Registration Required

UC Connect, or partners must register each customer order individually to qualify.

• One Free Phone Per Qualified Seat

Minimum of 5 seats required per order.

• New Orders Only

Promotion applies exclusively to new customer orders starting June 1st.

• Models Available While Supplies Last

Eligible phones include:

o Poly Edge E220

o Yealink T34W

o Grandstream GRP2612W

• Provision by September 30, 2025

Any devices received for seats not provisioned by this date will be considered full purchase, and customer will be billed the current market rate.

• Shipping & Handling Paid by Customer

• Return Policy - All phones must be returned in working condition and in original packaging at the end of the service term or renewal date.

• UC Connect Reserves the Right to Cancel or Modify the Promotion at Any Time

Lower Costs. Fewer Barriers. More Opportunity.

UC Connect, an All-in-one collaboration platform for talk, text, chat, fax, and Ai-powered services. This offer is ideal for:

• Technology teams planning phased rollouts or fall migrations

• Channel partners looking to increase margin and customer value.

• Organizations seeking to decommission legacy PBXs or analog lines

• Vertical markets like education, retail, manufacturing, and finance shifting to a unified platform.

By offering free IP phones with each qualified UC Connect order, customers get a lower barrier to entry while future-proofing their voice systems—no servers, no complex installs, and no compromise.

Make this Summer Count

For a limited time, UC Connect is including a Free Phone for every new qualified seat (5-seat minimum). Deliver a summer upgrade with UC Connect and a Phone Refresh.

Contact Us today to get started. For more information, visit www.ucconnect.ai or email hello@ucconnect.ai.

Summer Promo

Legal Disclaimer:

