New MOU Elevates Singapore’s Educational Therapy Standards — Aventis, AET and Merlion Paediatric Healthcare Join Forces

Aventis MOU Signing with AETS and Merlion Healthcare Group Association of Educational Therapist Singapore, Aventis and Merlion MOU Event Landmark MOU Signed Between Aventis, AET(S), and Merlion Healthcare Group in Support of Educational Therapy

New Aventis Partnership with the Association of Educational Therapists and Merlion Paediatric Healthcare to Advance Professional Standards in Singapore

This partnership reflects our shared vision to professionalise educational therapy and empower future practitioners.” — Mr Samuel Teo, General Manager, Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School, a premier provider of postgraduate education in Singapore, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Association of Educational Therapists (Singapore) [AET(S)] and Merlion Academy. This strategic partnership seeks to enhance the quality and recognition of Educational Therapy and Special Education through collaborative efforts in professional development, industry-relevant training, and community outreach.

The collaboration, formalised on 4 June 2025, establishes a framework for the three organisations to co-develop certified training programmes, facilitate research and knowledge sharing, and foster career pathways for educational therapists in Singapore. This initiative is aligned with national efforts to strengthen learning support services and meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in this field.

Behind every child who learns differently is a network of dedicated professionals working tirelessly to unlock their potential. Recognising the urgent need to strengthen this network, Aventis Graduate School has partnered with AET(S) and Merlion Academy to drive innovation, training, and excellence in Educational Therapy and Special Education — ultimately enhancing the learning experiences of students across Singapore.

"Educational therapy is a crucial yet often under-recognised pillar of our education ecosystem," said Mr Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Graduate School. "This partnership marks an important milestone in advancing the professional standards and public understanding of educational therapy in Singapore. Together with AET(S) and Merlion Academy, we aim to nurture a new generation of highly skilled educational therapists who will make a positive impact in our schools and communities."

Mr Derrick Tan, Executive Director, Merlion Paediatric Healthcare Group, added: "We are proud to contribute to this meaningful collaboration. By integrating practical training with industry-recognised standards, we can better equip aspiring educational therapists with the competencies they need to support diverse learning needs in today’s classrooms and communities."

At the heart of the partnership is a shared vision: to develop a dynamic ecosystem that bridges academic training, industry expertise, and community engagement.

Building the Future of Educational Therapy

Under the agreement, the three institutions will collaborate in several key areas:

Professional Development & Training: Co-developing and delivering certified training programmes for educational therapists and allied professionals. Learners from Aventis will also be encouraged to join AET(S) as members, giving them valuable access to networking and continuous learning opportunities.

Curriculum Development & Advisory: Co-creating WSQ-funded Certification, Graduate Diploma, and Postgraduate Certificate programmes in Educational Therapy, with AET(S) providing subject matter expertise to ensure alignment with industry standards and best practices.

Public Engagement: Hosting joint conferences, awareness campaigns, and community forums to promote best practices and innovative approaches in educational therapy.

Career Advisory & Mentoring: Facilitating internships, practicums, and structured mentoring through AET(S)’s extensive professional networks, helping learners transition into impactful careers.

Research & Knowledge Sharing: Driving joint research projects and producing publications, white papers, and expert-led webinars that contribute to the body of knowledge in educational therapy.

Dr Chia Kok Hwee, Managing Principal Educational Diagnostician & Therapist and Secretary of AET(S), highlighted the importance of collaboration: "We are delighted to partner with Aventis and Association of Educational Therapist (Singapore) to further our shared vision of promoting educational excellence and supporting the professional growth of educational therapists in Singapore. Together, we can raise awareness about this vital field and ensure that practitioners are equipped to serve learners of all abilities."



About the Association of Educational Therapists (Singapore) [AET(S)]

The Association of Educational Therapists (Singapore) [AET(S)] is a professional body dedicated to advancing the field of educational therapy in Singapore. AET(S) plays a pivotal role in promoting best practices, supporting the professional development of educational therapists, and enhancing learning support services across the nation. Through its work, AET(S) champions awareness of the importance of educational therapy and provides a platform for ongoing learning and collaboration.

Website: www.Aet.sg

Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading private graduate school in Singapore, offering a wide range of postgraduate and professional development programmes across business, psychology, healthcare, and technology domains. Aventis is committed to delivering transformational education that equips professionals with cutting-edge skills and industry-relevant knowledge.

Website: www.aventis.edu.sg

Merlion Academy

Merlion Academy (Merlion Paediatric Healthcare Academy Pte Ltd) delivers practitioner certification programmes in partnership with the International Association of Counselors and Therapists (IACT) and collaborates with AET(S) to advance the field of educational therapy.

Website: https://merlionacademy.sg/

Media Contact:

Ms Carmen Yap

Aventis Graduate School

100 Orchard Road, #04-100, Singapore 238840

Email: Carmen@aventistraining.com

Phone: (65) 83588088

Website: www.aventis.edu.sg

