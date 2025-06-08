Submit Release
Lund Group Celebrates Successful Launch of The Arsenale Monaco During the Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2025

Lucien Ndabagera and the Arsenale partners

Lucien Ndabagera and the Arsenale partners

The Arsenale Monaco view 1

The Arsenale Monaco view 2

MONACO, MONACO, MONACO, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a spectacular debut during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2025, Lund Group proudly announces the ongoing success of its latest venture: The Arsenale Monaco, an exclusive luxury concept store located at the iconic Fairmont Monte Carlo. The store will remain open through December, 2025, offering one of the most immersive luxury experiences in the principality.

Among its standout features, The Arsenale Monaco is currently showcasing a real Formula 1 car for sale—a rare opportunity for collectors and racing enthusiasts to acquire a piece of motorsport history.

The opening has also marked a new chapter for Lucien Ndabagera, CEO of Lund Group, who has officially joined The Arsenale as Global Business Developer, expanding the brand’s footprint and strategic collaborations around the world.

“Monaco during the Grand Prix was the perfect stage to launch this vision,” said Lucien Ndabagera, CEO of Lund Group and now Global Business Developer of The Arsenale. “This concept store is more than a showroom—it’s a living experience. And as part of The Arsenale's global development, I’m excited to scale this vision across the most influential cities in the world.”

Key Highlights:
Now Open Through: December, 2025
Location: Fairmont Monte Carlo, Monaco

Features:
A real Formula 1 car for sale—on display now
Hypercars, aviation collectibles, rare motorcycles
Fashion-tech collaborations and art-meets-engineering installations
Private events, influencer activations, and livestream content
The space is already becoming a landmark for high-net-worth individuals, luxury brands, and media, serving as a platform for unique collaborations, private launches, and next-level lifestyle experiences.

