Lund Group and Partners Announce Luxury Yacht Hospitality for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO, MONACO, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix returns, and with it, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the world’s most iconic Formula 1 race from the deck of a luxury superyacht. Lund Group , in collaboration with its exclusive partners, proudly presents an unmatched F1 yacht hospitality experience right in the heart of Port Hercule.Renowned for curating high-level experiences for global elites, Lund Group is bringing its signature flair, attention to detail, and network of world-class partners to deliver Monaco's most exclusive F1 event on water.Yacht Hospitality Options for Monaco F1 2025:🚤 Ultimate VIP Yacht Experience – 55m SuperyachtPrime trackside location with direct race viewsMichelin-star chef & premium open barLive DJ sets, luxury ambiance & curated entertainmentIntimate guest list (max 80 pax) for maximum exclusivityAppearances from F1 legends, celebrities, and influencers🚤 Private Charter ExperiencesBespoke yacht charters available for private groups or luxury brandsCustom onboard branding, activations, and entertainmentIdeal for corporate hosting, private celebrations, and brand exposure🚤 Single-Day Hospitality AccessAccess to shared luxury yachts on qualifying & race daysGourmet canapés, champagne, and networking with UHNW guestsImmersive Monaco GP atmosphere from the most prestigious vantage point“This is more than a race weekend. It’s an unforgettable lifestyle experience,” said Lucien Ndabagera , CEO of Lund Group. “Together with our incredible partners, we’re offering guests front-row access to F1 adrenaline combined with the elegance of Monaco's social scene – all from the comfort of a superyacht.”Brought to You by Lund Group & PartnersFrom concept to execution, this event is made possible through the joint efforts of Lund Group and its trusted partners in the luxury, entertainment, and motorsport industries – delivering excellence at every level.Bookings Now OpenYacht spaces are extremely limited and in high demand. Interested guests, partners, and sponsors are encouraged to reserve early to secure their place at this once-in-a-lifetime experience.For VIP access, charter inquiries, or brand collaborations: 📩 Email: vip@lund-group.com🌍 Visit: www.lund-group.com 📱 Instagram: @lund_group

