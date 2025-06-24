Connecticut Passes Uniform Mediation Act and Uniform Collaborative Law Act Advancing Non-Adversarial Divorce Processes

CCND Logo

Connecticut adopts Uniform Mediation and Collaborative Law Acts, advancing nonadversarial divorce options for spouses in Connecticut.

Connecticut’s adoption of these uniform laws is a powerful affirmation that families deserve respectful, child-focused divorce processes.” — Rosemarie Ferrante

NAUGATUCK, CT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut has taken a significant step toward modernizing family law with the passage of both the Uniform Mediation Act (UMA) and the Uniform Collaborative Law Act (UCLA). These important pieces of legislation will go into effect in October 2025. With the passage of these uniform laws, Connecticut joins a growing national movement to reimagine family law with dignity, structure, and compassion.This legislative achievement represents meaningful progress for divorce mediation and collaborative divorce in our state. It is the result of years of dedication by professionals, advocates, and legislators who believe there are healthier ways for families to navigate separation—ways that protect children, reduce conflict, and support long-term stability.At the center of this work is the Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce (CCND), a statewide non-profit professional organization whose members include attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists. Together, we are committed to changing the way families divorce or separate by offering private, respectful, and team-supported alternatives to litigation.CCND’s mission is to:– Promote respectful and dignified divorce processes through mediation and collaborative practice– Uphold the highest standards of professional integrity– Provide and require continuing education for our members– Raise public awareness of non-adversarial options– Advance peaceful conflict resolution across ConnecticutWe offer annual training in both mediation and collaborative divorce , helping professionals build the skills to support families with care and competence. Our mediation training is verified by the Academy of Professional Family Mediators (APFM)—one of only a few such programs nationwide. Our collaborative training meets the standards of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP). For experienced practitioners, we also offer advanced training opportunities to deepen and expand their work.As these new laws take root, it’s essential that all divorce professionals understand and engage with these processes. Families deserve access to well-trained mediators and collaborative practitioners who can help them move forward with clarity and respect. CCND members are already doing this work across the state, and we stand ready to support the next chapter.This moment is a meaningful step toward transforming how families experience divorce in Connecticut.

