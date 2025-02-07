The Connecticut Council for NonAdversarial Divorce Holds Conference on Power Imbalances & Coercive Control in Divorce

CCND’s Annual Conference on power imbalances, coercive control & abuse in divorce is May 16, 2025, at Quinnipiac Law. Register: gooddivorcect.com.

We know power imbalances and coercive control impact many divorces, yet professionals often lack training to address them. This conference will help improve outcomes for families.” — Rosemarie Ferrante

NORTH HAVEN, CT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce (CCND) is proud to announce its Annual Conference, “From Awareness to Action: Understanding, Assessing, and Planning for Power Imbalances, Coercive Control, and Abusive Behaviors in Divorce,” taking place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Quinnipiac University School of Law in North Haven, CT. This event is being held in conjunction with Quinnipiac University School of Law and is being sponsored by Merit Financial and Soberlink.Designed for legal, mental health, and financial professionals who work with divorcing individuals and families, this conference will equip attendees with critical insights and practical tools to recognize, assess, and respond to power imbalances, coercive control, and abusive behaviors. By fostering a deeper understanding of these dynamics, professionals can help create safer, more equitable divorce processes for their clients.Featured Speakers:• Dr. Christine Cocchiola – National expert on coercive control and its impact on adult and child victims. Dr. Cocchiola will provide a comprehensive exploration of coercive control and how professionals can support survivors in family law cases.• David Mandel, MA, LPC, CEO, Safe & Together Institute – A global leader in domestic violence intervention, David Mandel will share insights from his Safe & Together™ Model, offering best practices for keeping children safe and holding perpetrators accountable.• Kayte Cwikla-Masas & Amanda Posila – Representatives from The Center for Family Justice (CFJ), they will present on connecting clients to critical legal advocacy, crisis intervention, and support services.“We know that power imbalances and coercive control are present in many divorces, yet professionals often lack the training to recognize these complex dynamics,” said Rosemarie Ferrante, President of CCND. “This conference is an opportunity for professionals to learn from experts, strengthen their skills, and ultimately improve outcomes for families.”Who Should Attend?This event is open to both CCND members and nonmembers in the legal, mental health, and financial fields who work with divorcing individuals. Whether you are an attorney, mediator, financial professional, therapist, or social worker, this conference will provide actionable strategies to enhance your practice and better support clients.Event Details:📅 Date: Friday, May 16, 2025🕗 Time: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM (Includes networking hour, continental breakfast, and boxed lunch)📍 Location: Quinnipiac University School of Law, 370 Bassett Rd, North Haven, CT🎟️ Registration: CCND Members: $275 | Nonmembers: $325**Register Today!** Secure your spot at https://gooddivorcect.com/event/ccnd-2025-annual-conference/ For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact Rosemarie Ferrante at President@gooddivorcect.com.About CCND:The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce (CCND) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting non-adversarial divorce processes, such as mediation and collaborative divorce. CCND provides training, resources, and advocacy to help professionals create healthier divorce outcomes for families.

