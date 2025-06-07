LIEDA SHADWICK SELECTED AS TOP CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATOR OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Lieda Shadwick will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lieda Shadwick, MAT, a seasoned CTE, was recently selected as Top Career and Technical Educator of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than two decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Shadwick is a certified educator in Illinois and Missouri. She currently serves as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher at Riverview Gardens High School (RGHS) in St. Louis, Missouri, where she is teaching a dual credit computer applications course through St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley, as well as, marketing, advanced marketing, sports & entertainment marketing, business technology, supervised Business experience, and supervised marketing experience for the 2025-2026 school year. Beyond her teaching qualifications, she possesses specialized expertise in marketing, web design, and computer applications.Ms. Shadwick has an impressive and diverse career, which includes serving as an assistant coach for the girls' basketball team at Riverview Gardens Central Middle School and as a keyboarding and Introduction to Business instructor. Since 2019, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance as a CTE instructor at Riverview Gardens High School, a position she previously held from 2005 to 2010. Additionally, Ms. Shadwick will be serving as the primary DECA adviser during the 2025-2026 school year. With over two decades of experience in teaching, advising, and various other roles across secondary education, she brings a wealth of expertise to her work. Furthermore, Ms. Shadwick's eight-year military service, including a deployment during the Gulf War in the early 1990s, underscores her leadership and commitment to excellence.Before starting her professional career path, Ms. Shadwick obtained a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in education technology from Webster University in Missouri in 2005.Throughout her illustrious career, Lieda has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, Ms. Shadwick was honored as the Top Career and Technical Educator of the Year 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She is also featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured in the International Best Seller of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders (Vol 4), where she has a chapter dedicated to her. Last year, she was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award and was featured on the famous Nashville Billboard. This year, she will be featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square and will be recognized for her selection of Top Career and Technical Educator of the Decade at IAOTP’s annual gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.In addition to her successful career, Lieda Shadwick maintains professional affiliations with the American Legion, the National Education Association, the Missouri National Education Association, the Association for Career and Technical Education. and the Marketing Educators of Missouri (MEMO).Looking back, Lieda attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=146t8qaYuSs&t=1s For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.

