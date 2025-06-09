The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Rides Back to Fort Worth for a Juneteenth Celebration on June 14 at Cowtown Coliseum

BPIR Texas Connection Bronc Rider BPIR 41st logo Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Soul Country Music Star Fort Worth Finalist Dacia Kings BPIRs Musical Director Tiffany MC Guess

BPIRs Texas Connection Series Juneteenth Celebration, presented in partnership with PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation's only African American touring rodeo association, returns to Cowtown Coliseum on Saturday, June 14 for the third leg of its unforgettable Texas Connection Series Juneteenth Celebration, presented in partnership with PBR (Professional Bull Riders) — where heritage rides high and history comes alive at the greatest show on dirt!

Audiences are invited to experience two dynamic performances at 1:30 p.m. CT and 7:30 p.m. CT, each showcasing elite Black cowboys and cowgirls in a thrilling display of rodeo sport, cultural pride, and community unity. Tickets are available now at www.billpickettrodeo.com and www.cowtowncoliseum.com.

This year’s Juneteenth event commemorates the spirit of freedom and resilience, honoring African American contributions to Western heritage through rodeo excellence. The event will feature a full lineup of traditional rodeo events, including Bull Riding, Bull Dogging, Ranch Bronc and Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Jr. Barrel Racing and Breakaway, Team Roping, and more, where the competition will be fierce.

BPIR’s powerful storytelling, combined with edge-of-your-seat rodeo action, celebrates history while inspiring the next generation.

Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR President and Producer, shared; “The Texas Connection Juneteenth Rodeo is more than a show—it’s a celebration of heritage, excellence, and legacy. We’re proud to partner with PBR and continue uplifting the voices and stories of Black rodeo athletes in the birthplace of the movement.”

Adding to the rich cultural experience of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, we are honored to feature Dacia Kings, Fort Worth’s 2024 Soul Country Music Star finalist, as she performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem. Her powerful voice will echo through the arena as a tribute to the legacy, resilience, and pride of our community during this special Juneteenth celebration. Kings will also take the stage inside the Cowtown Coliseum stage before and after the 1:30 p.m. event, bringing soul and energy to the rodeo grounds with her live performances.

BPIR’s electrifying DJ and Music Director, Tiffany Guess, will also lead the crowd in a high-energy “Boots on the Ground” Line Dance Challenge—a fan-favorite moment that brings everyone to their feet.

It’s a celebration of heritage, unity, and joy—BPIR-style! Join us in celebrating freedom, heritage, and the enduring legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls through world-class rodeo action, music, and storytelling.

For more information about Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, including tickets, sponsorship opportunities, media credentials, and for the complete Texas Connection Series schedule visitwww.billpickettrodeo.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR)

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About the PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 1,000 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PBR is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook atFacebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.