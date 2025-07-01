Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,467 in the last 365 days.

Integrated Automotive Services Joins the Motorist Assurance Program

auto repair shops in easton pa

auto repair easton

auto repair in easton pa

easton auto repair

Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, joins the Motorist Assurance Program, reinforcing its commitment to clear communication and trustworthy repairs.

Our MAP membership reflects our ongoing commitment to transparent repairs and ethical service practices.”
— Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Automotive Services is proud to announce its new membership in the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), a national initiative dedicated to promoting consumer trust and industry transparency in automotive repair.

Promoting Honest, Ethical Auto Service
As a MAP member, Integrated Automotive Services aligns with a nationally recognized code of ethics. Customers can expect consistent service recommendations, documented inspections, and a clear explanation of necessary repairs—core principles of transparent auto repair.

Word from the Owner
"Our MAP membership reflects our ongoing commitment to transparent repairs and ethical service practices," said Adam McGinley, Owner.”

About Integrated Automotive Services
Established in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is located at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States. The shop is a certified NAPA AutoCare Center and specializes in servicing BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and other European and import vehicles.
To learn more or schedule service, visit the website or call (610) 253-4700.

Adam McGinley
Integrated Automotive Services
+1 610-253-4700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Integrated Automotive Services Joins the Motorist Assurance Program

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more