Integrated Automotive Services Joins the Motorist Assurance Program

Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, joins the Motorist Assurance Program, reinforcing its commitment to clear communication and trustworthy repairs.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Automotive Services is proud to announce its new membership in the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), a national initiative dedicated to promoting consumer trust and industry transparency in automotive repair.

Promoting Honest, Ethical Auto Service

As a MAP member, Integrated Automotive Services aligns with a nationally recognized code of ethics. Customers can expect consistent service recommendations, documented inspections, and a clear explanation of necessary repairs—core principles of transparent auto repair.

Word from the Owner

"Our MAP membership reflects our ongoing commitment to transparent repairs and ethical service practices," said Adam McGinley, Owner.”

About Integrated Automotive Services

Established in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is located at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States. The shop is a certified NAPA AutoCare Center and specializes in servicing BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and other European and import vehicles.

To learn more or schedule service, visit the website or call (610) 253-4700.

