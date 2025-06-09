Entrepreneur Henry Vigeant Launches Revolutionary Health Marketing System in Partnership with Zinzino

Henry Vigeant and his experienced team have chosen to align with Zinzino, a 20-year-old European wellness brand now expanding aggressively into the Americas and global markets.

Partnership with Zinzino Offers Breakthrough Health Product and Revolutionary Done-For-You Marketing System for Home-Based Entrepreneurs

"People see the outcome, but not the chemo bags, the 24-hour infusions, the setbacks. Finding a treatment that worked—and realizing I could help, My mission is the get 100000 people tested. ” ” — Henry Vigeant

GILMANTON IRONWORKS , NH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a lifetime marked by resilience, discipline, and the relentless pursuit of purpose, entrepreneur Henry Vigeant is turning personal hardship into a national solution. With the launch of The Proven Health System , a new done-for-you marketing platform designed for the health and wellness industry, Henry Vigeant is bridging decades of experience with newfound hope — and offering others the tools to do the same.For over 28 years, Henry built a reputation in the services sector of network marketing, driven by grit and a belief in relationship-based business. But behind the scenes, his life was anything but easy.Raised in the ward of the State of Massachusetts with no parental support, he later served in the infantry, developing the discipline and work ethic that would later define his entrepreneurial journey. Known as the Blue Collar Entrepreneur , he has flourished as a top recruiter. He has build this system designed to help people gather customers and recruit sales partners . From the food industry to the fast-paced world of direct sales, he built his business brick by brick—often while juggling full-time jobs and supporting a family.Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer—one similar to the kind that took Steve Jobs—Vigeant underwent intense chemotherapy that left him physically and emotionally drained. But it also gave him clarity. He discovered a science-backed product that rapidly restored his health, paired with a new home testing kit that allows users to monitor their progress in real-time. That discovery became the catalyst for The Proven Health System.Designed with networkers in mind, the system addresses long-standing industry pain points: customer acquisition, duplication, and credibility. It focuses on education and results rather than hype—bringing science and storytelling together in a way that is duplicable and human.The system is launching in tandem with Zinzino , a 20-year-old European wellness brand now entering the North and South American markets. With a product line relevant to 6.7 billion people and a reputation for clinical integrity, Zinzino saw immediate alignment with Henry’s mission.“We're not just pushing products. We’re building trust,” Vigeant said. “With over 120 years of combined experience between my team and Zinzino’s, we’re creating something that finally puts ethics and empowerment first.”The Proven Health System is now live and available for wellness-focused entrepreneurs seeking simplicity, support, and a tested roadmap to business growth. At its core, it’s a platform born from pain—but built for purpose. Networking marketing and social media is ever changing . The Proven Health system is a done for you marketing system to help partners thrive in today’s gig economy and have seasoned talent to train people to use the system and all mentor on the proven old school methods .As Vigeant reflects on his journey—from hardship to healing—he offers this to those navigating their own storms:“Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do it. Make time for what’s right. Every season is a blessing.”About Henry VigeantHenry Vigeant is a network marketing leader, veteran, and cancer survivor whose life story spans foster care, military service, and decades of entrepreneurial success. With his new venture, The Proven Health System, Vigeant is helping everyday people transform their health and their future.

The Relentless Journey of Henry Vigeant- Army Veteran to Industry Icon Interview

