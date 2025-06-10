A’qto Cycling Adds Sardinia to Its Italian Tour Collection for 2026

Riders will enjoy diverse daily rides along coastlines, mountain passes, and through mural-covered hilltop towns. Sardinia is perfect for cyclists looking to explore quiet roads, experience mid-range climbing, and enjoy post-ride activities The new tour offers a carefully considered level of difficulty, with a rating of 7/10

Combining Coastal Roads, Mountain Climbs, and Authentic Sardinian Culture

We noticed a growing demand for cycling holidays that offer both a satisfying ride and space to engage with the destination beyond the bike.” — Co-Founder, Nancy De Losa

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A’qto Cycling, one of Australia’s leading providers of boutique Italian cycling tours , has announced the launch of its newest destination for 2026: Sardinia. Running from 20–27 June 2026, the eight-day guided tour offers a new way to explore one of Italy’s most unspoilt regions through scenic riding, immersive experiences, and signature A’qto hospitality.With a maximum group size of just 14 guests, the tour is carefully curated for both experienced cyclists and their non-riding partners. Designed to bridge a gap between A’qto’s existing tours in Puglia and Tuscany, it combines daily rides through Sardinia’s stunning coastal and mountainous landscapes with rich cultural discovery, regional cuisine, and unique local encounters.“We noticed a growing demand for cycling holidays that offer both a satisfying ride and space to engage with the destination beyond the bike,” says co-founder Nancy De Losa. “Our Sardinia tour was designed in response to that, ideal for riders seeking a challenge that sits between our Puglia and Tuscany tours in terms of difficulty, with ample time to slow down and soak in the local culture, food, and people.”The route weaves through dramatic scenery and lesser-known villages, offering moderate but rewarding climbs and a chance to connect with Sardinia’s centuries-old traditions and Blue Zone heritage. The format mirrors A’qto’s much-loved classic tours across Tuscany, Sicily, Piedmont, Stelvio & Dolomites and Puglia, with curated rides, boutique accommodation, regional dining, and a parallel program for non-cycling partners.“Sardinia is wild, beautiful, and rich in tradition. It’s perfect for cyclists looking to explore quiet roads, experience mid-range climbing, and enjoy post-ride activities that truly reflect the soul of the region,” adds De Losa. “We’re thrilled to be adding this destination to our collection.”Tour Highlights Include:- Diverse daily rides along coastlines, mountain passes, and through mural-covered hilltop towns.- Post-ride downtime with optional cultural activities such as wine tastings, artisan visits, and local guided walks.- Exclusive culinary experiences, from a hands-on cooking class with a local nonna to seasonal dinners showcasing Sardinian specialties.- A small-group setting, creating space for connection, conversation, and tailored support throughout.- A Rich Non-Riding Partner ProgramTrue to A’qto’s inclusive approach, non-cycling partners enjoy a dedicated itinerary that’s just as inspiring:- A guided tour of Alghero, known as ‘Little Barcelona’, including a visit to a red coral artisan.- A hike through Gorropu Canyon, one of Europe’s deepest gorges.- A scenic boat and snorkelling trip in the Gulf of Orosei, exploring secret coves only accessible by sea.- Cultural activities like wine tastings and a Sardinian cooking class inspired by Nobel laureate Grazia Deledda.Why Sardinia?This new tour offers a carefully considered level of difficulty, filling the space between A’qto’s 6/10-rated Puglia tour and its more advanced Tuscany offering (8/10). It’s perfect for cyclists who want to ride hard enough to feel it, but not so hard they can’t enjoy the journey.“Our guests want more than a ride—they want an experience that’s immersive, authentic, and beautifully paced,” says co-founder Damian Hancock. “Sardinia delivers all of that and more. From the roads and views to the flavours and faces, this is a tour that stays with you.”Sardinia is also emerging as a sought-after destination, not only for travellers drawn to its natural beauty and rich culture but increasingly for cyclists and adventure travellers looking to explore new terrain.“We’re seeing growing interest in Sardinia from both the travel and cycling communities,” adds co-founder Nancy De Losa. “With its quiet roads, wild landscapes and strong local identity, it’s the kind of place that really resonates with the style of travel we believe in.”High-resolution images for press use can be found on this link. More information about the Sardinia tour can be found here. If you would like additional information about A’qto or any of their tours, please contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation - erin@roamgeneration.com###About A’qto CyclingFounded by Nancy De Losa and Damian Hancock, A’qto Cycling has spent the last ten years designing boutique cycling tours through Italy’s most captivating regions. Their Classic Tour Collection blends scenic and rewarding rides with authentic cultural immersion, regional cuisine, and exceptional hospitality. With classic tours across Tuscany, Puglia, Piedmont, the Dolomites, Sicily, and now Sardinia, A’qto offers a uniquely personal and enriching way to experience Italy - on and off the bike. Learn more at www.aqtocycling.com

Ride the challenge. Discover the reward.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.