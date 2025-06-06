Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 904

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 904

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

838

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, STEFANO AND FONTANA, JUNE 6, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174),

entitled "An act defining and providing for the licensing and

regulation of private schools; establishing the State Board

of Private Licensed Schools; imposing penalties; and making

repeals," further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "private licensed school" in

section 2 of the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174),

known as the Private Licensed Schools Act, is amended to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Private licensed school." A school or classes operated for

profit or tuition that provides resident instruction to prepare

an individual to pursue an occupation in the skilled trades,

industry or business, or systematic instruction by distance

education in a field of study. It shall not include a private

