Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 904
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 904
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
838
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, STEFANO AND FONTANA, JUNE 6, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174),
entitled "An act defining and providing for the licensing and
regulation of private schools; establishing the State Board
of Private Licensed Schools; imposing penalties; and making
repeals," further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "private licensed school" in
section 2 of the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174),
known as the Private Licensed Schools Act, is amended to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Private licensed school." A school or classes operated for
profit or tuition that provides resident instruction to prepare
an individual to pursue an occupation in the skilled trades,
industry or business, or systematic instruction by distance
education in a field of study. It shall not include a private
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
