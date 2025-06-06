Senate Resolution 122 Printer's Number 905
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PTSD; and
WHEREAS, Older veterans are also impacted, with the VA
estimating that 21% of Persian Gulf War veterans and 10% of
Vietnam veterans receive a PTSD diagnosis; and
WHEREAS, Unfortunately, only 40% of veterans find relief from
PTSD with current treatments; and
WHEREAS, If left untreated, PTSD symptoms have a positive
correlation with suicide risk; and
WHEREAS, The lack of effective PTSD treatments directly
contributes to the 20 veteran suicides the United States
experiences each day; and
WHEREAS, H.R. 1947 directs the United States Secretary of
Veterans Affairs and the United States Secretary of Defense to
furnish SGB therapy to veterans and members of the armed forces
of the United States with PTSD; and
WHEREAS, H.R. 1947 is supported by the Pennsylvania National
Guard Associations, the American Legion and behavioral health
clinicians; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate urge the Congress of the United
States to expand post-traumatic stress disorder treatment for
veterans and service members by authorizing stellate ganglion
block therapy through passage of H.R. 1947, the Treatment and
Relief through Emerging and Accessible Therapy for PTSD Act; and
be it further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
the President of the United States, the presiding officers of
each house of Congress and to each member of Congress from
Pennsylvania.
