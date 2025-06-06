Senate Resolution 122 Printer's Number 905

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PTSD; and

WHEREAS, Older veterans are also impacted, with the VA

estimating that 21% of Persian Gulf War veterans and 10% of

Vietnam veterans receive a PTSD diagnosis; and

WHEREAS, Unfortunately, only 40% of veterans find relief from

PTSD with current treatments; and

WHEREAS, If left untreated, PTSD symptoms have a positive

correlation with suicide risk; and

WHEREAS, The lack of effective PTSD treatments directly

contributes to the 20 veteran suicides the United States

experiences each day; and

WHEREAS, H.R. 1947 directs the United States Secretary of

Veterans Affairs and the United States Secretary of Defense to

furnish SGB therapy to veterans and members of the armed forces

of the United States with PTSD; and

WHEREAS, H.R. 1947 is supported by the Pennsylvania National

Guard Associations, the American Legion and behavioral health

clinicians; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate urge the Congress of the United

States to expand post-traumatic stress disorder treatment for

veterans and service members by authorizing stellate ganglion

block therapy through passage of H.R. 1947, the Treatment and

Relief through Emerging and Accessible Therapy for PTSD Act; and

be it further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the President of the United States, the presiding officers of

each house of Congress and to each member of Congress from

Pennsylvania.

