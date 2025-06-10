Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 933

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 144

PRINTER'S NO. 933

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

194

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, YAW

AND LAUGHLIN, JANUARY 29, 2025

SENATOR KEEFER, LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, JUNE 10, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in legal advertising, providing for

methods for advertising.

AMENDING TITLES 45 (LEGAL NOTICES) AND 65 (PUBLIC OFFICERS) OF

THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES, IN PRELIMINARY

PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; IN LEGAL

ADVERTISING, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR USE OF TRADE PUBLICATIONS

AND PROVIDING FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNIT ADVERTISING

REQUIREMENTS; AND, IN OPEN MEETINGS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

DEFINITIONS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 45 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 311. Methods for advertising.

(a) Advertisement or notice requirements.--Notwithstanding

the provisions of this title or any law or regulation to the

contrary, when an advertisement or notice is required by law,

rule or regulation, a local government unit shall satisfy the

requirement by using one of the following methods:

(1) a newspaper as defined in section 101 (relating to

definitions), printed or circulated generally in the county

