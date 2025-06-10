Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 933
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 144
PRINTER'S NO. 933
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
194
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, YAW
AND LAUGHLIN, JANUARY 29, 2025
SENATOR KEEFER, LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, JUNE 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in legal advertising, providing for
methods for advertising.
AMENDING TITLES 45 (LEGAL NOTICES) AND 65 (PUBLIC OFFICERS) OF
THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES, IN PRELIMINARY
PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; IN LEGAL
ADVERTISING, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR USE OF TRADE PUBLICATIONS
AND PROVIDING FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNIT ADVERTISING
REQUIREMENTS; AND, IN OPEN MEETINGS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR
DEFINITIONS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 45 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 311. Methods for advertising.
(a) Advertisement or notice requirements.--Notwithstanding
the provisions of this title or any law or regulation to the
contrary, when an advertisement or notice is required by law,
rule or regulation, a local government unit shall satisfy the
requirement by using one of the following methods:
(1) a newspaper as defined in section 101 (relating to
definitions), printed or circulated generally in the county
