Senate Resolution 120 Printer's Number 908

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (3) Tyreke Evans - Professional Basketball Player -

Tyreke Evans was born and raised in the City of Chester and

played basketball at American Christian Academy in Aston,

Pennsylvania. He was the MVP of the McDonald's High School

All American Game and a First Team Parade All American as a

high school student athlete. He played college basketball at

The University of Memphis where he earned numerous awards and

accolades. Tyreke played professional basketball for the

Sacramento Kings and won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in

the 2009-2010 NBA season. He then went on to play for the New

Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.

(4) Tina Fey - Comedian, Actress, Writer, Playwright,

and Producer - Tina Fey is an Upper Darby native and graduate

of Upper Darby High School. Ms. Fey starred on "Saturday

Night Live" (SNL) and was the show's co-host of the Weekend

Update sketch. She also served as the first female head

writer for SNL. Ms. Fey starred in the comedy sitcom, "30

Rock" and in numerous movies. Ms. Fey has won numerous

accolades and honors including Emmy Awards, Golden Globe

Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Writers Guild Awards, and

Producers Guild Awards. In 2019, The Guardian News proclaimed

Tina Fey as the Best Comedian of the 21st Century.

(5) Thomas Garrett - Abolitionist - Thomas Garrett was

born in Upper Darby in 1789. A member of a Quaker family, he

was raised an abolitionist and became especially devoted when

a servant was kidnapped and attempted to be sold as a slave.

Working out of Wilmington, Delaware, Mr. Garrett became a

prosperous business owner, but more importantly, was the

station master for the last stop of the Underground Railroad.

Even under stress from heavy fines, he continued his work up

