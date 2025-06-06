Senate Resolution 121 Printer's Number 910

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 910

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

121

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, MASTRIANO, HUGHES, BROWN, COMITTA,

HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI,

COSTA AND STEFANO, JUNE 6, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 6, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating August 31, 2025, as "Overdose Awareness Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Drug addiction is a chronic disease characterized by

compulsive or difficult-to-control drug use despite harmful

consequences; and

WHEREAS, Drug addiction is seen by both the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization

as a fast-growing epidemic that can all too easily lead to

overdose and death; and

WHEREAS, In 2023, 105,007 individuals died from drug

overdoses in the United States, according to the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention; and

WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania alone, in 2023, 3,937 people died

from drug overdoses, according to the Department of Health; and

WHEREAS, For every drug overdose that results in death there

are many more nonfatal overdoses, each taking an emotional and

economic toll on the individual, their family and the community

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17