Senate Resolution 121 Printer's Number 910
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 910
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
121
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, MASTRIANO, HUGHES, BROWN, COMITTA,
HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI,
COSTA AND STEFANO, JUNE 6, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 6, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating August 31, 2025, as "Overdose Awareness Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Drug addiction is a chronic disease characterized by
compulsive or difficult-to-control drug use despite harmful
consequences; and
WHEREAS, Drug addiction is seen by both the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization
as a fast-growing epidemic that can all too easily lead to
overdose and death; and
WHEREAS, In 2023, 105,007 individuals died from drug
overdoses in the United States, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania alone, in 2023, 3,937 people died
from drug overdoses, according to the Department of Health; and
WHEREAS, For every drug overdose that results in death there
are many more nonfatal overdoses, each taking an emotional and
economic toll on the individual, their family and the community
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.