Senate Bill 612 Printer's Number 911

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (5) The Adjutant General shall promulgate rules and
regulations necessary to implement and enforce section 3(6).
(b) Temporary regulations.--The secretaries listed under
subsection (a) may promulgate temporary regulations that shall
expire no later than two years following the publication of the
temporary regulations. Each secretary may promulgate temporary
regulations not subject to:
(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(2) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October
15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
Attorneys Act.
(3) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(c) Expiration.--Each secretary's authority to adopt
temporary regulations under subsection (b) shall expire two
years after the effective date of this subsection. Regulations
adopted after this period shall be promulgated as provided by
law.
(d) Publication.--Each secretary shall begin transmitting
the temporary regulations to the Legislative Reference Bureau
for publication in the next available issue of the Pennsylvania
Bulletin no later than six months after the effective date of
this subsection.
Section 5. Effective date.
This act shall take effect as follows:
(1) Section 3 shall take effect July 1, 2025.
(2) The remainder of this act shall take effect
immediately.
