Senate Bill 612 Printer's Number 911

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - (5) The Adjutant General shall promulgate rules and

regulations necessary to implement and enforce section 3(6).

(b) Temporary regulations.--The secretaries listed under

subsection (a) may promulgate temporary regulations that shall

expire no later than two years following the publication of the

temporary regulations. Each secretary may promulgate temporary

regulations not subject to:

(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(2) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October

15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth

Attorneys Act.

(3) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

(c) Expiration.--Each secretary's authority to adopt

temporary regulations under subsection (b) shall expire two

years after the effective date of this subsection. Regulations

adopted after this period shall be promulgated as provided by

law.

(d) Publication.--Each secretary shall begin transmitting

the temporary regulations to the Legislative Reference Bureau

for publication in the next available issue of the Pennsylvania

Bulletin no later than six months after the effective date of

this subsection.

Section 5. Effective date.

This act shall take effect as follows:

(1) Section 3 shall take effect July 1, 2025.

(2) The remainder of this act shall take effect

immediately.

20250SB0612PN0911 - 4 -

