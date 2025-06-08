LinoXren Launches New Single 'EVERYBODY KNOWS,' Exploring Digital Identity and Emotional Disconnection

LinoXren, a French-American artist, debuts “EVERYBODY KNOWS,” exploring digital identity and emotional disconnection

With 1.5M+ Streams, the French-American Artist Channels LA Energy and European Soul in the Lead Single from the Upcoming Album PLASTIC MADE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- French-American artist LinoXren today announces the release of his latest single EVERYBODY KNOWS, the first track from his forthcoming 2025 album PLASTIC MADE. Born in the South of France and raised in Newport Beach, California, LinoXren merges his dual cultural heritage to craft a distinctive blend of rap-pop and introspective storytelling.EVERYBODY KNOWS explores modern themes of emotional detachment, digital identity, and how platforms like OnlyFans influence intimacy and perception. Produced by multi-gold producer DEUZAARON and engineered by SAMMO of EngineEars, the track deepens LinoXren’s focus on authentic, unfiltered expression.“This song reflects what I see happening all around us—real emotions are being replaced with filters,” says LinoXren. “It’s about what we lose when everything becomes content.”With over 1.5 million streams on Spotify, LinoXren has performed at iconic venues such as The Viper Room and earned international airplay on Belgium’s Fun Radio. His career milestones include recording at Paris’s QDS Studios—known for sessions with Frank Ocean and Kanye West—and appearing at Coke Studio Los Angeles. His industry network continues to grow, with key moments including appearances at Soho House West Hollywood during the Grammys, where he connected with artists like Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty.The upcoming album PLASTIC MADE is set to further expand LinoXren’s commentary on contemporary life, addressing issues such as the rise of performative online personas, superficial connections, and the psychological effects of overexposure in digital spaces. The album will also feature symbolic references to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a cultural turning point that informs its overarching narrative.LinoXren holds a UCLA certificate in Independent Music Production and has built a bilingual audience across France and the U.S. His team, including representation from Bridge Audio, is participating in A2IM Indie Week in New York City to continue expanding his reach in the global music industry.LinoXren is officially listed as a certified singer by Google , and his recent interview with Traklife discusses cultural transitions and creative influence. EVERBODY KNOWS is available now , and more music can be found across platforms here: https://ffm.to/linoxren

