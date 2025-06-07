CBP officers apprehend man wanted on outstanding warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact at Progreso Port of Entry

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a man wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding felony warrant for alleged indecency with a child by sexual contact.

"Our frontline CBP officers maintained their vigilance and uncovered a man wanted on a significant alleged offense of a sexual nature involving a child,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these exemplify CBP’s continued commitment to our border security mission and protecting our communities.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The arrest occurred on June 5. CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred Noe Magallen, 71, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Magallen was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

