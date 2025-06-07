CBP's San Diego Field Office concludes May with $17 million in narcotics seized
SAN DIEGO — In an ongoing fight against illegal narcotics trafficking, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers from the San Diego Field office closed out May with impactful interdiction efforts, seizing 7,854 pounds of narcotics. These enforcement operations significantly weaken the financial and logistical capabilities of criminal trafficking organizations.
While carrying out their duties, CBP officers seized 6,298 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,267 pounds of cocaine, 256 pounds of fentanyl, and 33 pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value exceeding $17 million. The narcotics were intercepted in 115 separate incidents as part of a broader, ongoing effort to disrupt drug distribution networks and enhance community safety.
One major seizure that contributed to these numbers occurred on May 29 at the Calexico East Cargo Facility, where a tractor-trailer was referred to secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted an examination of the tractor and discovered a total of 100 packages of cocaine from inside the air tanks weighing in at 245.28 pounds.
“Targeting techniques are critical to our success,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney K. Aki. “This seizure demonstrates the power of precision targeting and how intelligence driven enforcement is essential in the fight against organized crime.”
The San Diego Field Office continues to encourage the public to stay engaged and report suspicious activity, as these combined efforts persist to dismantle narcotics operations and ensure safer communities for all.
