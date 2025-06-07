Seattle CBP officers arrest man with child rape warrant
SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Seattle arrested a citizen of Canada, who has an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant out of Mason County for rape of a child, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday.
Michael Yang, 37, was taken into custody after arriving at the airport on a flight from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He was arrested and turned over to the Shelton Police Department.
“CBP protects this nation against a variety of threats. At times that includes bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice,” said Brian Humphrey, Director of Field Operations, Seattle Field Office. “Arrests such as this, take suspected predators off of our streets and bolster the safety of our communities and our nation.”
NCIC is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
