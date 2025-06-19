U.S. Senate Confirms Rodney Scott as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

WASHINGTON — Today, the United States Senate confirmed Rodney Scott to serve as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Commissioner Scott is a career law enforcement professional with over three decades of service at CBP. He began his career in 1992 as a U.S. Border Patrol agent and has since held leadership positions across the agency, including serving as Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. He brings deep operational experience, proven leadership, and a commitment to mission excellence at a time when CBP plays a critical role in securing the homeland. Additionally, he is the first to climb the ranks from a GS-5 Border Patrol agent trainee to Commissioner of CBP.

“I’m honored that the United States Senate has confirmed me, and I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Noem for their trust and unwavering leadership. I started my career on the front lines, and now I am ready to lead my CBP family with integrity and a clear mission to defend our sovereignty, enforce the law, and put America first.”

CBP welcomes Commissioner Scott’s leadership and looks forward to working with him to advance the agency’s mission of protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders, enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity, and upholding the rule of law with integrity and resolve.