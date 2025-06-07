Wright Way To Your Dreams, LLC Soon To Launch New 'Worry to Worth' Workbook Series for Midlife Women

Wright Way To Your Dreams

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wright Way To Your Dreams, LLC, a transformational coaching company dedicated to empowering midlife women, today announced the launch Soon of its new "Worry to Worth" Workbook Series. This innovative resource helps women shift internal narratives and move from fear to freedom, doubt to direction, and worry to worth.

The workbook series builds upon the company's signature D.R.E.A.M.S! framework, which guides women through a proven process of uncovering desires, realizing how thoughts shape reality, exploring possibilities, taking action, manifesting visions, and redefining success as an ongoing journey.

"I created this business for the woman who's done everything for everyone else, but wakes up one day realizing she hasn't done what she truly wanted for herself," said Miriam M. Wright, Founder & CEO of Wright Way To Your Dreams.

The "Worry to Worth" series complements Wright Way's comprehensive coaching offerings, which include one-on-one coaching, group programs, VIP intensives, and digital self-guided resources. These programs have already transformed the lives of numerous women seeking to reclaim their sense of purpose and possibility.

"It's not just about achieving a dream. It's about becoming the woman who believes she's worthy of living it," Wright added.

Client testimonials reflect the transformative impact of Wright's approach. Marla J. shared, "Miriam has a gift for helping you see what you didn't think was possible—and then walking with you until it's real. I reclaimed myself and my life in just 90 days."

Another client, Angela R., noted, "Working with Miriam was a rebirth. I finally launched my business at 52. Her program doesn't just coach you—it transforms you."

The new workbook series will soon be available through the Wright Way To Your Dreams website, along with information about the company's other transformational coaching programs and resources.

About Wright Way To Your Dreams, LLC

Wright Way To Your Dreams is a transformational coaching company founded by Miriam M. Wright, a #1 Bestselling International Author and finalist for Author of the Year 2025. The company helps midlife women move from fear to freedom through the signature D.R.E.A.M.S! framework. Wright is a recognized leader in personal development, having been featured in Times Square three times and named one of the Top 14 Business Women Influencers of 2024 and Top 20 Impactful Women Leaders To Watch In 2025. In addition to coaching programs, Wright Way offers the "Worry to Worth" Workbook Series, Wright Wear™ merchandise, Powerful Women Networking experiences, and transformational resources for women ready to reawaken their desires and take bold action toward the life they were meant to live.

