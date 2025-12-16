Founder Reports | New Survey Shows Management Is the Biggest Barrier to Remote Work Success

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research from Founder Reports finds that while workers value flexibility, they are not getting the communication and feedback needed from leadership

Founder Reports has released new findings from a national survey of 1,000 U.S.-based remote and hybrid workers, revealing that communication failures from managers are the most significant threat to the success of distributed teams.

When asked which skills matter most in remote leadership, 85% of employees named clear communication as essential. Yet only 51% believe their managers communicate effectively, and just 40% say they receive clear feedback that helps them succeed in their roles.

This disconnect is putting pressure on employees to overcompensate. While 90% of respondents feel trusted by their managers, 44% still feel they must continually prove their value because they work outside the office. The result is a workplace environment where remote employees feel visible only when problems occur.

Remote and hybrid workers are struggling with leadership gaps that were never addressed when companies shifted out of the office. Many management habits remain rooted in on-site visibility rather than clear expectations and outcomes.

These leadership failures carry direct business risks. Flexibility has become the dominant driver of employee satisfaction, with 82% of respondents saying they prioritize it over career advancement opportunities. Additionally, 64% of workers would quit or start looking for a new job if remote work were eliminated, making communication shortcomings a turnover multiplier for companies enforcing rigid return-to-office policies.

