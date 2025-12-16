Sunshine Operations Launches Manhattan’s First Licensed Cannabis Microbusiness, Bringing Chelsea-Inspired Craft to NY

Sunshine Operations Launches Manhattan's First Licensed Cannabis Microbusiness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Operations LLC announces the official launch of Manhattan’s first licensed cannabis microbusiness, establishing a new blueprint for regulated, city based cultivation and consumer facing cannabis production. Located in the heart of Chelsea, the company brings precision indoor flower, small batch chocolates, and chef led gummies to one of New York’s most celebrated creative neighborhoods.

As the first fully licensed microbusiness in Manhattan, Sunshine Operations operates under a vertically integrated model that includes cultivation, processing, distribution, and future retail. This approach creates a transparent, hyper local supply chain that eliminates long distance transport and allows New Yorkers to access cannabis products grown and produced directly in their own city.

Sunshine Operations emphasizes high quality indoor flower and precision formulated edibles crafted to deliver consistent and predictable consumer experiences. The company’s cannabinoid ratios and terpene forward profiles are developed to support a range of consumer preferences that include relaxation, focus, creativity, and mood balance without relying on recreational intensity.

Drawing inspiration from Chelsea’s artistic heritage, Sunshine Operations produces limited edition edibles and small batch chocolate runs using premium culinary ingredients. Upcoming releases will feature collaborations with local artists and creators that connect cannabis craftsmanship with New York’s cultural community.

Founder Luke Attebery said, “New York cannabis is entering a new chapter that is shaped by artistry, science, and transparency. Our mission is to cultivate the best cannabis in the world and to create products that reflect the energy, creativity, and cultural depth of New York City.”

Attebery’s experience began in New York’s legacy cannabis community where he developed an early understanding of sourcing, consumer behavior, and operational discipline. Combined with his background in finance and operations, this perspective guides Sunshine Operations’ commitment to quality, transparency, and long term sustainability.

The cultivation facility utilizes advanced LED horticultural lighting, full environmental automation, GMP aligned production workflows, and terpene preservation protocols. These systems support efficient energy use and maintain the integrity of each strain’s unique profile while ensuring batch to batch consistency.

Sunshine Operations is currently advancing a capital raise to expand canopy size, scale edible manufacturing, and support additional distribution partnerships across New York State. Long term plans include a first floor retail location in Chelsea, expanded microbusiness operations, and future national and international growth opportunities.

“At the core of our model is urban cultivation,” Attebery added. “Being close to the community allows for authenticity, education, and direct engagement. We want to build something meaningful for New Yorkers and for the future of regulated cannabis.”

About Sunshine Operations LLC

Sunshine Operations LLC is Manhattan’s first licensed cannabis microbusiness. The company operates a vertically integrated model that includes indoor cultivation, processing, manufacturing, distribution, and future retail. Based in Chelsea, New York, Sunshine Operations blends precision horticulture, culinary craftsmanship, and cultural inspiration to produce premium cannabis products crafted in the heart of the city.

Contact:

Luke Attebery

Founder, Sunshine Operations LLC

luke.attebery@gmail.com

845 596-7102

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.