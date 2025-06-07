Pierpoint Ventures’ Maury Blackman: 'It’s Not Tariffs—AI Is Quietly Reshaping the American Job Market'

We need to stop pretending the labor market slowdown is about tariffs. AI is fundamentally changing how work gets done and who does it.” — Maury Blackman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As headlines blame tariffs and geopolitical tensions for a cooling U.S. labor market, Pierpoint Ventures CEO Maury Blackman is calling out a far more powerful—and largely ignored—force behind slowing hiring: artificial intelligence.In a new statement released today, Blackman says the May 2025 jobs report is being misunderstood by mainstream analysts who continue to focus on traditional economic levers like trade policy and interest rates, while missing what’s happening inside America’s most innovative companies.“We need to stop pretending the labor market slowdown is about tariffs,” said Blackman. “The real reason hiring is soft—especially in sectors like tech, finance, and marketing—is because AI is fundamentally changing how work gets done. And companies aren’t just experimenting anymore. They’re executing.”The U.S. economy added 139,000 jobs in May, a slowdown compared to earlier months. Sectors like healthcare and hospitality saw gains, but white-collar hiring stalled. Meanwhile, leading firms like JPMorgan have publicly acknowledged they are using AI to increase productivity and reduce operational headcount. According to Business Insider, up to 200,000 jobs could be eliminated across Wall Street as automation replaces traditionally human workflows.“I’ve personally watched this shift happen in real time,” Blackman continued. “Where it once took ten people to build a campaign, one sharp strategist and a generative AI stack can now do it solo. White papers, product naming, press releases, creative—AI is already in the room, and it’s not leaving.”A 2024 report from the Wall Street Journal also revealed that tech companies reduced new graduate hiring by 25%, citing increased reliance on AI-powered tools and a decreased need for entry-level labor. Blackman refers to this trend as “the silent restructuring” of white-collar work.“This isn’t a future scenario. It’s already here,” said Blackman. “You can’t tariff OpenAI. You can’t regulate GitHub Copilot out of a job. And we can’t afford to ignore what’s happening just because it doesn’t fit our usual economic playbook.”Read the full article here: https://www.mauryblackman.com/post/stop-blaming-tariffs-your-job-got-eaten-by-ai Maury Blackman, an award-winning technology executive, leads Pierpoint Ventures, an early-stage fund investing in companies that are reshaping the future of work, AI, and public infrastructure. Prior to launching Pierpoint, he led high-growth companies such as Accela and Premise Data and currently serves as CEO of The Transparency Company.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking opportunities, contact:maury@pierpointventures.comAbout Pierpoint VenturesPierpoint Ventures is a seed and early-stage venture fund founded by Maury Blackman. The firm backs entrepreneurs building foundational technology in AI, civic infrastructure, and digital trust. Based in San Francisco, Pierpoint supports companies that aim to make government and society more efficient, secure, and transparent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.