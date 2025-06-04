Maury Blackman Sounds the Alarm on AI Notetakers in New Article, 'The Double-Edged Sword of AI Meeting Transcripts'

AI notetakers are incredibly useful—but they don’t miss anything. The same tool that helps you remember can also come back to haunt you in court, in negotiations, or in the public eye.” — Maury Blackman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a sharply insightful new piece titled “The Double-Edged Sword of AI Meeting Transcripts,” author and technology executive Maury Blackman warns that while AI notetakers have revolutionized workplace productivity, they also pose hidden risks that organizations can no longer afford to ignore.“AI notetakers are incredibly useful—but they don’t forget anything,” said Blackman, founder of Pierpoint Ventures. “The same tool that helps you remember can also come back to haunt you in court, in negotiations, or in the public eye.”The article highlights real-world incidents—including a meeting where a team’s private venting session was accidentally transcribed and sent to a client—underscoring the reputational fallout when AI tools aren’t carefully managed.Beyond anecdotal horror stories, Blackman lays out deeper structural concerns. AI-generated meeting transcripts are often discoverable in litigation. And unlike human notes, they’re detailed, timestamped, and nearly impossible to refute. In certain contexts, he notes, they could even result in waiving attorney-client privilege or undercutting key negotiations.Blackman also draws attention to the growing role these transcripts play in investment due diligence. “Investors are smart. If they get access to your notetaker archives, they’ll know more about your team’s alignment, your culture, and your operational risk than you think,” he said. “It can be the difference between closing a deal and getting retraded.”To help mitigate these risks, the article outlines several best practices for using AI notetakers responsibly:• Always obtain explicit consent from meeting participants• Stop the transcript when the official meeting ends• Use access controls for sensitive material• Edit transcripts to remove off-topic or problematic commentary• Create retention and deletion policies• Think like a litigator before speaking on record“AI notetakers aren’t the enemy,” Blackman concluded. “They’re powerful, and with the right boundaries, they make teams faster and smarter. But if you forget the bot is in the room, don’t be surprised when it bites you.”Read the full article at: https://www.mauryblackman.com/post/the-double-edged-sword-of-ai-meeting-transcripts

