Missouri Attorney General’s Office to Aid Consumers Affected by Tornadoes

June 6, 2025 3:42 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Attorney General’s Office is joining with local and state agencies to help those affected by the devastating tornadoes throughout the St. Louis area. Investigators from the Attorney General’s Office will provide resource materials with tips on selecting reputable contractors, avoiding price gouging, protecting personal information from identity fraud, and other scams seen after natural disasters.

“My office will always protect storm victims from scammers looking to take advantage of Missourians in crisis,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “We are on the ground to ensure families get the help they need and ensure bad actors are held accountable.”

A Disaster Assistance Center/Multi-Agency Resource Center (DAC/MARC) has been established for the following dates to begin assisting consumers. Investigators will be at the following locations:

Monday, June 9th – 11th 9:00 am – 8:00 pm. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103.

Monday, June 16th – 18th 9:00 am – 8:00 pm. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103.

Monday, June 23rd – 26th 9:00 am – 8:00 pm. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103.

Consumers who have fallen victim to a scam or wish to report a fraudulent business are encouraged to speak with one of the investigators on site, visit our website, and file a complaint at https://ago.mo.gov or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222.