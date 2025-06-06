Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,540 in the last 365 days.

Burns interchange work to impact motorists

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be detouring motorists by the Burns interchange along Interstate 80 at exit 386 on Monday, weather permitting.

Crews will be closing the northbound lane on Wyoming Highway 213 to install storm water pipes and manholes.

Southbound traffic will remain open with reduced speeds while northbound traffic will be detoured. See visuals below for the detour.

The lane closure is anticipated to last a couple weeks.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Burns interchange work to impact motorists

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more