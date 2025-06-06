Burns interchange work to impact motorists

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be detouring motorists by the Burns interchange along Interstate 80 at exit 386 on Monday, weather permitting.

Crews will be closing the northbound lane on Wyoming Highway 213 to install storm water pipes and manholes.

Southbound traffic will remain open with reduced speeds while northbound traffic will be detoured. See visuals below for the detour.

The lane closure is anticipated to last a couple weeks.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.