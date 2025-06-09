Lori Briley Fairchild Champions Young Female Empowerment Through Stories of Courage, Curiosity, and Canine Sleuths

L.D. Fairchild

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lori Briley Fairchild is turning heads and inspiring hearts with her captivating books for children and young adults. With a career that began in freelance writing and editing, Fairchild spent 20 years helping others tell their stories before boldly stepping into the spotlight to share her own. Now, through her gripping young adult dystopian novels and charming children's mysteries, she’s empowering a new generation of readers to embrace bravery, curiosity, and self-belief.

“As the mother of a girl who played hockey in a world where that wasn’t the norm, I’ve seen firsthand how hard it is for girls to break barriers and chase dreams that don’t fit the mold. I write these stories so girls can see themselves in roles they’re not usually seen in, heroes, athletes, rebels, and problem-solvers. My books are about showing young girls that being different is powerful, and that their dreams are worth fighting for,” explains Fairchild.

Whether visiting classrooms or connecting through her stories, Fairchild shares a message that resonates with students and teachers alike.

“Be bold enough to chase your passions. Make your path, even when it's hard,” says Fairchild.

That message comes to life in her two acclaimed book series:

The Buddy and Panda Mysteries:

In this delightful mystery series for children, two curious canines, Buddy and Panda, join forces with their human companion, 10-year-old Eva, to solve everyday puzzles with a nose for adventure. From missing hockey sticks to cryptic locker room notes, these stories are packed with charm, humor, and heart.

Told from the viewpoint of the dogs, the Buddy and Panda books offer a fun and unique take on the classic whodunit, perfect for young readers who love animals, teamwork, and clever thinking. Lori Briley says the idea came from watching her daughter break barriers in sports.

“In our part of the world, girls' hockey isn’t popular. My daughter was often the only girl on the ice, but she persevered. I wrote these books so no other girl would wonder if there was anyone else out there like her.”

For older readers, The Palumbra Chronicles offers a thrilling dive into a dark and dangerous future.

The first book, The Lost Years, introduces Maeve Jackson, a 17-year-old girl living under the crushing control of the World Government. When she discovers a mysterious time capsule from a lost era, Maeve and her friends begin a courageous journey that challenges the lies they’ve been taught and uncovers truths that could set them free.

A thought-provoking series with the emotional depth of The Hunger Games and the intensity of Divergent, The Palumbra Chronicles invites teens to think critically, question authority, and believe in the power of resistance and the strength of friendship.

One reader raved about The Palumbra Chronicles, saying:

“This is a great read full of twists and turns. It keeps you guessing and wanting to find out more. Can't wait for the next book in the series and for more books from L.D. Fairchild.”

Books by L.D. Fairchild

Young Adult – The Palumbra Chronicles

1. The Time Capsule

This novella introduces the world of Palumbra and sets the stage for the main series.

2. The Lost Years (Book 1)

Seventeen-year-old Maeve Jackson discovers a message from the past that challenges her understanding of the World Government and propels her into a journey of rebellion.

3. The Lost City (Book 2)

Maeve and her friends investigate the disappearance of a government patrol in a newly discovered city, uncovering threats that once again endanger Palumbra.

4. The Lost Boy (Book 3)

Captured and hungering for revenge, Maeve must choose between retribution and the good of Palumbra. Feel free to tweak that however you want to make it sound better.

Children’s Books – The Buddy and Panda Mysteries by Lori Briley

1. The Missing Hockey Stick

A mystery unfolds when a hockey stick goes missing, and Buddy and Panda set out to solve the case.

6. No Girls Allowed

When notes saying girls shouldn't play hockey start appearing on the team's locker room door, Buddy and Panda jump into action to solve the case.

7. Dognapped at the Ice Rink

In this adventure, the canine duo investigates the disappearance of a fellow dog from an adoption event at the local ice rink.

About the Author

Lori Briley Fairchild is a dog lover, bookworm, and self-proclaimed expert ear-scratcher to her two beloved pups. When she’s not writing stories or giving school presentations, she’s reading, cheering on her kids, or wondering why her husband insists on playing his music at full blast. Through her books, Fairchild is changing the narrative for young readers—reminding them that courage can take many forms, and that every voice, no matter how small, can make a difference in the world.

